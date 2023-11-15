The PGA Tour is on St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the RSM Classic as the FedEx Cup Fall series ends this week.

Players are fighting for points to improve their status in the newly framed 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

RSM Classic Information:

Where: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course — Par 70, 7,005-yards) (Plantation Course — Par 72, 7,043-yards)

When: Nov. 16-19th

Purse: $8.4 million ($1,512,000 1st place)

Defending Champ: Adam Svensson

How to Watch the RSM Classic:

Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel. The network will air three-hour telecasts during all four rounds. Here is the full schedule for network coverage:

Thursday, Nov. 16: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Friday, Nov. 17: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Nov. 18: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Nov. 19: 3-6 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

How to Stream the RSM Classic:

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcast of the RSM Classic throughout all four days of competition.

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

ESPN+ will also have coverage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. They will have a main feed of primary tournament coverage from all over the course. There will be featured groups and featured hole coverage as well.

RSM Classic Featured Groups:

Thursday:

8:33 a.m. ET — Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg (10th tee Plantation Course)

9:39 a.m. ET — Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel (1st tee Seaside Course)

Friday:

8:22 a.m. ET — Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel (10th tee Plantation Course)

9:39 a.m. ET — Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg (1st tee Seaside Course)

RSM Classic Preview

The PGA Tour is back on the beautiful Georgia coast this week as the pros take on two iconic courses at Sea Island Golf Club.

After over 40 tournaments, the 2022-23 season ends with the RSM Classic.

Brian Harman, Champion Golfer of the Year, headlines this week’s event.

Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and former captain Davis Love III, who also serves as the tournament host, join Harman in this week’s field.

Young Swedish phenom Ludvig Åberg is playing this week, too. If you recall, Åberg and Viktor Hovland made history at the Ryder Cup by defeating Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, 9 & 7.

But Åberg has his eyes on a Top 50 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. He is currently 53rd. If the rookie can get inside the top 50, he will secure a ticket to Augusta National.

Then there is Camillo Villegas, who is coming off his impressive Butterfield Bermuda Championship triumph. He finished runner-up at the World Wide Technology Championship and then won, so will this be another remarkable week for him?

With the RSM Classic serving as the last event of the FedEx Cup Fall, this week will be the final time players can earn additional playing opportunities in 2024. The top-10 finishers in the FedEx Cup Fall—those players ranked 51st to 60th in the standings—receive invitations to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, the first two signature events after The Sentry that are a part of the revamped 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

Perhaps more importantly, those players ranked within the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings receive their PGA Tour membership card for 2024. Players like Patton Kizzier, a St. Simons Island native, are currently on the outside looking in.

Round 1 Tee Times for the RSM Classic (ET):

Seaside Course Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu

8:11 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley

8:22 a.m. – Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

8:33 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk

8:44 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy

8:55 a.m. – Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu

9:06 a.m. – Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles

9:17 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley

9:28 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith

9:39 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

9:50 a.m. – Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English

10:01 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan

10:12 a.m. – Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Núñez

Seaside Course Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou

8:11 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater

8:22 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

8:33 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb

8:44 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak

8:55 a.m. – Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy

9:06 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton

9:17 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu

9:28 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane

9:39 a.m. – Fabián Gómez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

9:50 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings

10:01 a.m. – Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder

10:12 a.m. – Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor

Plantation Course Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

8:11 a.m. – Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott

8:22 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole

8:33 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

8:44 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II

8:55 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab

9:06 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr

9:17 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda

9:28 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat

9:39 a.m. – Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens

9:50 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy

10:01 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander

10:12 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins

Plantation Course Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue

8:11 a.m. – Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

8:22 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger

8:33 a.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

8:44 a.m. – Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

8:55 a.m. – Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford

9:06 a.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon

9:17 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman

9:28 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

9:39 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin

9:50 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm

10:01 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble

10:12 a.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson

Round 2 Tee Times for the RSM Classic (ET):

Seaside Course Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman

8:11 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Harry Higgs

8:22 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin

8:33 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm

8:44 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble

8:55 a.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson

9:06 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue

9:17 a.m. – Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

9:28 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger

9:39 a.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg

9:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

10:01 a.m. – Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford

10:12 a.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon

Seaside Course Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda

8:11 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat

8:22 a.m. – Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens

8:33 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy

8:44 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander

8:55 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins

9:06 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

9:17 a.m. – Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott

9:28 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole

9:39 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

9:50 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Davis Thompson, Paul Haley II

10:01 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab

10:12 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr

Plantation Course Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu

8:11 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane

8:22 a.m. – Fabián Gómez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

8:33 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings

8:44 a.m. – Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder

8:55 a.m. – Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor

9:06 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou

9:17 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater

9:28 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

9:39 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb

9:50 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak

10:01 a.m. – Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy

10:12 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton

Plantation Course Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley

8:11 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith

8:22 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

8:33 a.m. – Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:44 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan

8:55 a.m. – Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Núñez

9:06 a.m. – Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu

9:17 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley

9:28 a.m. – Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

9:39 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk

9:50 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy

10:01 a.m. – Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu

10:12 a.m. – Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles

