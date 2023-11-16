LPGA reveals 2024 schedule with history-making $118 million on the line

The LPGA Tour announced its 2024 schedule, including events in 15 states and 10 different countries across Asia, Europe, and North America.
The schedule comprises 33 official events, in which players will compete for an overall purse of $118 million, an LPGA record.
Sixteen tournaments will feature purses of at least $3 million, which is also a record.
“In 2021, we were playing for less than $70 million,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, the commissioner of the LPGA.
“This past year, we played for $108 million. Next year, we will play for a minimum of $118 million. That’s a pretty remarkable growth. I think that’s a 70 percent increase in just three years.”
The CME Group Tour Championship, taking place this week in Southwest Florida, also announced an increase in its purse size for next year’s edition. The purse will jump from $7 million to $11 million in 2024.
Additional purse increases are expected to increase and will be announced as the 2024 season wears on.
Women’s professional golf is growing, as evidenced by the LPGA’s and ESPN’s groundbreaking streaming deal. The platform will stream eight to-be-determined events during the 2024 season.
NBC and Golf Channel will also carry more events.
“We have increased television broadcast opportunities, up from 10 this year, which was a record,” Marcoux Samaan added. “This is something I’m really proud of, and I think it’s something we’ve been working on really hard.”
The other aspect of the LPGA schedule that executives worked hard on was balancing travel and the logistical flow of the tournaments.
The LPGA will play in Asia during the late winter and in the middle of fall. Over the summer, the LPGA heads to Europe for a few weeks—including for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
“We worked really hard on the geographical flow of our tournaments. When you’re a global tour, it’s really important that we allow our players to have a sustainable existence and not send them all over the world back and forth, so we tried to clump as many tournaments as we could in geographic regions,” Marcoux Samaan said.
“And then we also tried to strategically put breaks in the schedule, and really that kind of followed around some of the men’s major events where the golf world was watching the men play, and then we get right back at it.”
The LPGA Tour will not play the same week as the Masters but will hold events alongside the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.
The complete 2024 LPGA schedule follows below:
2024 LPGA Tour Schedule:
Jan. 18-21 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Florida — Purse: $1.5 million
Jan. 25-28 — LPGA Drive On Championship
Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida — Purse: $1.75 million
Feb. 22-25 — Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand — Purse: $1.7 million
Feb. 29-Mar. 3 — HSBC Women’s World Championship
Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore — Purse: $1.8 million
Mar. 7-10 — Blue Bay LPGA
Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China — Purse: $2.2 million
Mar. 21-24 — Se Ri Pak LA Open
Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes, California — Purse: $2 million
Mar. 28-31 — Arizona Championship presented by JTBC
Course TBD, Phoenix, Arizona — Purse: $2 million
Apr. 3-7 — LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek
Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada — Purse: $2 million
Apr. 18-21 — The Chevron Championship
The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas — Purse: 5.2 million
Apr. 25-28 — JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
Wilshire Golf Club, Los Angeles, California — Purse: $3 million
May 9-12 — Cognizant Founders Cup
Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, New Jersey — Purse: $3 million
May 16-19 — Mizuho Americas Open
Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey — Purse: $3 million
May 30-Jun. 2 — U.S. Women’s Open
Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania — Purse: $11 million
Jun. 7-9 — ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
Seaview (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey — Purse: $1.75 million
Jun. 13-16 — Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Michigan — Purse: $3 million
Jun. 20-23 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington — Purse: $10 million
Jun. 27-30 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan — Purse: $3 million
Jul. 11-14 — Amundi Evian Championship
Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France — Purse: $9 million
Jul. 18-21 — Dana Open for Children
Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio — Purse: $1.75 million
Jul. 25-28 — CPKC Women’s Open
Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada — Purse: $2.6 million
Aug. 1-4 — Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon — Purse: $1.75
Aug. 8-11 — 2024 Summer Olympics Women’s Golf Competition
Le Golf National, Paris, France
Aug. 15-18 — Women’s Scottish Open
Course TBD, Scotland — Purse: $2 million
Aug. 22-25 — AIG Women’s Open
St. Andrews (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland — Purse: $9 million
Aug. 29-Sept. 1 — FM Global Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts — Purse: $3.5 million
Sept. 13-15 — 2024 Solheim Cup
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia
Sept. 19-22 — Kroger Queens City Championship presented by P&G
Course TBD, Cincinnati, Ohio — Purse: $2 million
Sept. 27-29 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas — Purse: $3 million
Oct. 10-13 — Buick LPGA Shanghai
Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China — Purse: $2.1 million
Oct. 17-20 — BMW Ladies Championship
Course TBD, South Korea — Purse: $ 2.2 million
Oct. 24-27 — Maybank Championship
Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Purse: $3 million
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — TOTO Japan Classic
Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan — Purse: $2 million
Nov. 6-9 — LOTTE Championship
Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii — Purse: $3 million
Nov. 14-17 — The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida — Purse: $3.25 million
Nov. 21-24 — CME Group Tour Championship
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida — Purse: $11 million
Dec. 13-15 — Grant Thornton Invitational
Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida — Purse: $2 million
Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.
