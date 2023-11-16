LPGA reveals 2024 schedule with history-making $118 million on the line

The LPGA Tour announced its 2024 schedule, including events in 15 states and 10 different countries across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The schedule comprises 33 official events, in which players will compete for an overall purse of $118 million, an LPGA record.

Sixteen tournaments will feature purses of at least $3 million, which is also a record.

“In 2021, we were playing for less than $70 million,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, the commissioner of the LPGA.

“This past year, we played for $108 million. Next year, we will play for a minimum of $118 million. That’s a pretty remarkable growth. I think that’s a 70 percent increase in just three years.”

The CME Group Tour Championship, taking place this week in Southwest Florida, also announced an increase in its purse size for next year’s edition. The purse will jump from $7 million to $11 million in 2024.

Additional purse increases are expected to increase and will be announced as the 2024 season wears on.

Women’s professional golf is growing, as evidenced by the LPGA’s and ESPN’s groundbreaking streaming deal. The platform will stream eight to-be-determined events during the 2024 season.

NBC and Golf Channel will also carry more events.

“We have increased television broadcast opportunities, up from 10 this year, which was a record,” Marcoux Samaan added. “This is something I’m really proud of, and I think it’s something we’ve been working on really hard.”

The other aspect of the LPGA schedule that executives worked hard on was balancing travel and the logistical flow of the tournaments.

The LPGA will play in Asia during the late winter and in the middle of fall. Over the summer, the LPGA heads to Europe for a few weeks—including for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“We worked really hard on the geographical flow of our tournaments. When you’re a global tour, it’s really important that we allow our players to have a sustainable existence and not send them all over the world back and forth, so we tried to clump as many tournaments as we could in geographic regions,” Marcoux Samaan said.

“And then we also tried to strategically put breaks in the schedule, and really that kind of followed around some of the men’s major events where the golf world was watching the men play, and then we get right back at it.”

The LPGA Tour will not play the same week as the Masters but will hold events alongside the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.

The complete 2024 LPGA schedule follows below:

2024 LPGA Tour Schedule:

Jan. 18-21 — Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Florida — Purse: $1.5 million

Jan. 25-28 — LPGA Drive On Championship

Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida — Purse: $1.75 million

Feb. 22-25 — Honda LPGA Thailand

Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand — Purse: $1.7 million

Feb. 29-Mar. 3 — HSBC Women’s World Championship

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore — Purse: $1.8 million

Mar. 7-10 — Blue Bay LPGA

Jian Lake Blue Bay GC, Hainan Island, China — Purse: $2.2 million

Mar. 21-24 — Se Ri Pak LA Open

Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes, California — Purse: $2 million

Mar. 28-31 — Arizona Championship presented by JTBC

Course TBD, Phoenix, Arizona — Purse: $2 million

Apr. 3-7 — LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada — Purse: $2 million

Apr. 18-21 — The Chevron Championship

The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas — Purse: 5.2 million

Apr. 25-28 — JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro

Wilshire Golf Club, Los Angeles, California — Purse: $3 million

May 9-12 — Cognizant Founders Cup

Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, New Jersey — Purse: $3 million

May 16-19 — Mizuho Americas Open

Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey — Purse: $3 million

May 30-Jun. 2 — U.S. Women’s Open

Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania — Purse: $11 million

Jun. 7-9 — ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

Seaview (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey — Purse: $1.75 million

Jun. 13-16 — Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Michigan — Purse: $3 million

Jun. 20-23 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington — Purse: $10 million

Jun. 27-30 — Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan — Purse: $3 million

Jul. 11-14 — Amundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France — Purse: $9 million

Jul. 18-21 — Dana Open for Children

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio — Purse: $1.75 million

Jul. 25-28 — CPKC Women’s Open

Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada — Purse: $2.6 million

Aug. 1-4 — Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon — Purse: $1.75

Aug. 8-11 — 2024 Summer Olympics Women’s Golf Competition

Le Golf National, Paris, France

Aug. 15-18 — Women’s Scottish Open

Course TBD, Scotland — Purse: $2 million

Aug. 22-25 — AIG Women’s Open

St. Andrews (Old Course), St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland — Purse: $9 million

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 — FM Global Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts — Purse: $3.5 million

Sept. 13-15 — 2024 Solheim Cup

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

Sept. 19-22 — Kroger Queens City Championship presented by P&G

Course TBD, Cincinnati, Ohio — Purse: $2 million

Sept. 27-29 — Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas — Purse: $3 million

Oct. 10-13 — Buick LPGA Shanghai

Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China — Purse: $2.1 million

Oct. 17-20 — BMW Ladies Championship

Course TBD, South Korea — Purse: $ 2.2 million

Oct. 24-27 — Maybank Championship

Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Purse: $3 million

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — TOTO Japan Classic

Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan — Purse: $2 million

Nov. 6-9 — LOTTE Championship

Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Oahu, Hawaii — Purse: $3 million

Nov. 14-17 — The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida — Purse: $3.25 million

Nov. 21-24 — CME Group Tour Championship

Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida — Purse: $11 million

Dec. 13-15 — Grant Thornton Invitational

Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida — Purse: $2 million

