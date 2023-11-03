Who should take Jon Rahm’s spot in Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL league?

On Thursday morning, Jon Rahm broke the news that he was reversing course and would not participate in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new TGL Golf League.

His departure leaves one spot to fill and complete the lineup of 24 players.

There are six teams that require four players each. The Boston Common Golf team became the first squad announce their entire roster, comprised of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott.

Atlanta Drive Golf Club has named Justin Thomas to its roster, and Los Angeles Golf Club has Collin Morikawa.

The news of Rahm backing out was shocking, seeing as he was one of the first names associated with the league. But it shouldn’t be be detrimental to its success. There is still a lot of excitement surrounding TGL and what they have lined up for 2024.

Woods and McIlroy have to fill one more spot. Who should it be? The options are almost endless.

Here are five names that could fill that last spot and why they would make ideal choices.

Potential Jon Rahm TGL Golf League Replacements

1. Scottie Scheffler

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one of the first names to be considered as a replacement for the fiery Spaniard. He is one of the biggest names in golf right now and has so much talent. While Scheffler didn’t finish the season like he wanted — that doesn’t change how good he is. He would be a great 24th member to this new golf league.

2. Viktor Hovland

Next is World No. 4, Viktor Hovland, who is another easy option. The way he finished the season should make anyone want him on their TGL team. Hovland then carried that momentum into the Ryder Cup, where he dominated Team USA.

Plus, who doesn’t want to see more of Hovland’s personality shine during indoor golf on television.

3. Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka is another guy that Woods and McIlroy could seek out. He is a Georgia boy who would make an excellent addition to the Atlanta Drive Golf Club. That team needs Georgia guys on it, and while Kevin Kisner is out there, the more Bulldogs, the better.

4. Brian Harman

Speaking of Bulldogs, Brian Harman is another golfer who played collegiately in the Peach State. He showed his metal on the sports biggest stage, winning the Open Championship. His fun personality is perfect for team golf.

5. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg is a PGA Tour rookie, but people are obsessed with him.

He exploded onto the scene and proved his worth at the Ryder Cup. The youngster loves to play golf and is on a hot streak. Not to mention, he played team golf less than a year ago in college. Why not get wild and go with a rookie?

Some honorable mentions that could get the nod are Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Joel Dahmen. These three are buddies with a lot of the golfers committed already, plus they are fan favorites who would draw more eyes.

This decision from Rahm could also open doors for TGL to get creative. Why not add an LPGA star to fill that final spot? It could make things even more entertaining.

Who do you think the TGL should target as Rahm’s replacement? Let us know in the comments below.

