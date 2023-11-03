17-year-old Monday qualifier making waves at World Wide Technology Championship

Billy Davis is a 17-year-old golfer who Monday qualified his way into the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This is the first PGA Tour event played at a Tiger Woods-designed course at El Cardonal at Diamante.

Shockingly, he carded a 1-under 71 Thursday and is off to a hot start during his second round Friday. Davis is 3-under for the tournament through his first five holes, sitting just above the projected cutline.

Coming off the Junior Ryder Cup team, the youngster chose to enter the qualifier on a whim at the Enagic Golf Club at Eastlake in Chula Vista, California. After he shot a 66, Davis beat out RJ Manke in a playoff to earn his spot in the field.

“It was a course right by my house, and I played a pre-qualifier there before,” Davis said after his first round. “I was like, I don’t know about this, and my dad told me to do it. Got through the pre-qualifier. It was a good experience getting able to play with some Korn Ferry guys on Monday and happened to play well and have a good day.”

Chasing dreams and learning lessons along the way.



17-year-old Monday Qualifier Billy Davis discusses his first round in a TOUR event @WWTChampionship. pic.twitter.com/CTPix95JVM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 3, 2023

Davis carded five birdies and four bogeys during his first round. While he did bogey four of his last five holes, the youngster still finished under par. However, for him, it’s all about taking it one hole at a time.

“I just try to stay in the present, like we always say,” Davis said. “I got off to a good start, birdied one, was 2-under through four, then made a few more to go 4-under through nine. Like I said, kind of one shot at a time, try not to get ahead of myself.”

Davis is committed to Auburn where he will play college golf next fall with his twin sister Anna, who many might know. She won the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. They were teammates on the Junior Ryder Cup team this year as well.

He ranks as the No. 2 player in the Rolex AJGA rankings and has four top-six finishes in his last six starts.

If he continues to play well Friday, Davis could play the weekend and really make a name for himself.

