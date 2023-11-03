Tiger Woods ‘practicing, in go-mode’ sparks comeback rumors from major champion

This week at the World Wide Technology Championship, the PGA Tour is playing on a Tiger Woods-designed course for the first time at the El Cardonal at Diamante course.

Ahead of the event, Stewart Cink, the 2009 Open Championship winner, spoke with him and told Golf Channel’s George Savaricas that Woods was ramping up.

“He said that he started practicing, which I think is a great sign,” Cink said. “I don’t know what he’s practicing for, but he said he started practicing. So that means he’s in go-mode for something, and I think we’re all pulling for him to feel as good as he can feel, and if he’s hitting golf balls, I think he’s going in the right direction.”

This quote fueled the fire on social media that Woods could make a comeback sooner rather than later.

This week, he is in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship but was seen in a golf cart observing.

Tiger Woods out and that walk is looking good! Hero World Challenge? pic.twitter.com/oXy6WBcimR — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 31, 2023

His return still has no official timeline. However, the Hero World Challenge, one of the events he hosts, is coming up, and there have been rumors Woods could tee it up that week.

All but one of the 18 spots have been announced for the event in the Bahamas Nov. 30- Dec. 3. But no one knows who will take the final spot.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner doesn’t practice just to practice. He could be playing to get into game shape.

There is also the PNC Championship coming up in December that he could be prepping for. He and his son Charlie have played in that event the last three years, but they haven’t committed this year yet.

It would make sense considering he can use a golf cart at that tournament.

Woods is coming off yet another surgery following his Masters appearance. That is the last time the 15-time major champion has teed it up professionally.

He has been seen chipping at Liberty National in September, and he hit the short course at Pebble Beach with Charlie during the TGR Jr. Invitational week in October.

Woods has made just five starts since his horrific 2021 car accident, as walking has proven to be difficult on uneven terrain like a golf course.

There is no official word of his return, but when Woods gets in ‘go-mode,’ it could mean anything. Don’t count out the Big Cat yet.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.