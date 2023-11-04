Matt Kuchar’s epic 8 at World Wide Technology Championship puts Camilo Villegas on door step

Camilo Villegas entered Saturday’s third round of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico with a two shot lead. He is looking to win his first tournament since 2014 and knowing everything he has been through, the entire golf world is behind him.

Villegas tragically lost his 22-month old daughter, Mia, after battling tumors in her brain and spine.

He played very well for a third straight day, carding a 3-under 69.

Yet, while playing the back nine, Villegas suddenly found himself six shots back. Fellow PGA Tour fan favorite Matt Kuchar was playing spectacularly and was 24-under for the tournament with four holes to play.

That’s when the entire tournament turned on its head.

Matt Kuchar makes a quadruple bogey on 15.



Kuchar’s tee shot on the par-4 15th went wayward left. That was just the beginning of the comedy of errors from the veteran. He ultimately carded a snowman eight on the hole, after watching multiple chip shots come back to his feet.

Kuchar then bogeyed the following hole to enter the clubhouse at 19-under par.

Meanwhile, Villegas birdied three of his final four holes to also close at that number. The two longtime tour players will be in the final pairing Sunday at the Tiger Woods-designed course.

“I’m in the final group tomorrow, that’s good. Emotionally I was pretty at peace on the golf course and made great birdies on No. 15 and 16, probably two of the holes that were playing the toughest,” Villegas said after his round.

“Matt was kind of running away, but golf is weird and he came back to us.”

Kuchar certainly was putting the tournament out of reach from the field. He was 10-under on his round through 14 holes, bringing a historic 59 into play.

That all changed with one hole.

“The drive was terrible, so that was two shots right there... Just tried to ride it and, you know, that one I’d love to have back,” Kuchar said afterwards.

It sets up what should be an exciting final round at El Cardonal at Diamante.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor/Editorial Manager of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms.