Padraig Harrington drops 8-word truth bomb at TimberTech Championship

Padraig Harrington is on the precipice of capturing his second title in 2023. He leads the TimberTech Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Florida by one shot.

He carded a 5-under 66 Saturday to finish at 9-under overall. His excellent short game was on display, sinking a number of lengthy putts as well as his chipping game being on point.

Bunker wizardry pic.twitter.com/Tkm2GWc0rs — PADRAIG HARRINGTON TRACKER (@PadraigHTracker) November 4, 2023

But he knows that closing this tournament out is going to be very difficult.

“I know I won’t have it easy tomorrow,” Harrington said after his round.

That’s because the players chasing him are essentially the who’s who of the PGA Tour Champions.

Bernhard Langer and David Toms are one shot back followed by Ernie Els at 7-under.

Langer is one of the winningest players in PGA Tour Champions history. Els is a legend in his own right and you definitely cannot count out the 56-year-old Toms.

The Irishman signed a clean card Saturday, logging five birdies without a bogey.

He birdied three of his first six holes before paring the next nine. He then closed with two more birdies over the final three holes.

Harrington’s resume obviously speaks for itself. He has won three majors during his illustrious career: 2007 Open Championship, 2008 Open Championship, 2008 PGA Championship.

He also won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open for the second straight year earlier this year. So, his game is in top form.

Nevertheless, Sunday is sure to be chalk full of drama in Boca Raton. Harrington will play in the final pairing with Langer, teeing off at 7:16 am.