Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm: Of these champions, who will win the most majors?

Since 2010, nine players have won multiple major championships.

Nobody has won more than Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, who have won five and four, respectively.

Koepka most recently won the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has not won a major since 2014 when he won both the PGA and the Claret Jug in a four-week span.

Next in line is Jordan Spieth, who burst onto the scene in 2015 with victories at Augusta National and Chambers Bay, which held the U.S. Open that year for the first time. Spieth then won the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Behind Spieth are six players who have won two majors since 2010.

Jon Rahm did so most recently, winning the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and the 2023 Masters. He has the game to win plenty more majors in the coming years. Maybe he will win the Claret Jug next summer at Royal Troon, where he made his Open Championship debut in 2016. Or perhaps he will become the first repeat winner of the Masters since Tiger Woods did so in 2001 and 2002.

Collin Morikawa has also won two majors since 2020. He won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in 2020 and the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s the following year.

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, and Martin Kaymer are the other four players who have won multiple majors since 2010. Of these four, however, only Thomas and Johnson have won a major in the 2020s.

Even so, my guess is that Brooks Koepka will win the most major titles of those who have had the most success in the post-Tiger era.

He already has five, but he needs The Open and a Green Jacket to complete the career grand slam. I do not think Koepka gets to double digits, but I do believe, at the very least, he ties the great Arnold Palmer with seven majors. Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, and Gene Sarazen also won seven, which would be pretty good company for Koepka.

How many majors do you think Koepka wins? Or do you think someone else will win more? Let us know in the comments below:

