18-year-old Ali Mulhall, with over 300 wins, aims to empower young women in golf

Ali Mulhall is an 18-year-old amateur golfer on a mission.

She has quite the resume already, with 342 wins since starting golf at age four.

“Once you’ve got one win, the thirst for more wins just keeps coming,” Mulhall said in an exclusive interview with Playing Through. “Every time I practice out there, it’s a competition. I want to win everything I’m in — I know that’s impossible, but it is my mindset.”

Mulhall took home the 2021 Augusta Drive, Chip and Putt title and was a finalist in 2020 and 2018.

In October, the high school senior helped the Coronado High School golf team win their third straight 5A Nevada state title, crushing second place by 24 strokes. She also won the individual state championship after firing back-to-back rounds in the 60s (68-69) to win by five shots at 7-under.

Her wins are important to her, but Mulhall is also focused on growing the women’s game.

Mulhall challenges herself by breaking barriers

Mulhall challenges herself to break the various stigmas within golf.

In 2020, she shot a 66 to become the first female to qualify for the Nevada Men’s Open. Mulhall shot a 14-over and missed the cut but beat out 14 of the men in the field.

“It was a pivotal moment in my career to show the men that as women, we’re not just someone they sometimes see on the TV,” she said passionately. “I think I was 14, but I got to show them that it doesn’t matter age, size, gender — golf is golf.”

She also pushed the limits in the World Long Drive competition. What started out as her grandparents encouraging her to enter the event for fun turned into a history-making trip to Tokyo.

“I don’t even remember half of it. I think my adrenaline took my memory, but all I remember is my parents and sisters screaming for me into every round,” she said with a smile.

Mulhall finished third in the world, losing by a yard and a half, making history as the highest-finishing American in the field.

The experience taught her a valuable lesson that helped her in regular junior golf events.

“I learned to be more fearless on the golf course,” Mulhall said. “I learned that not only can I hit it far, but I also hit it really straight most of the time. So now, on the golf course, if I can find the ball, I’m good.”

Mulhall becomes first Black Desert Resort Team Athlete

Black Desert Resort, a 19-hole championship Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course in Utah, has since chosen to support her by naming Mulhall as their first Team Athlete. She will represent the Black Desert during tournaments and other events, but will also help build their women’s and junior side of the game.

This role is paramount to her, and she was adamant with how much it meant to be the first member of this team.

“The women's side of golf — they’re starting to show people that it’s not just a silly little game,” Mulhall said. “They’re just as good and practice just as hard. I’m excited to be able to show people what that means. There’s a stigma that we’re doing whatever, but we spend as much time out there [as male players].”

Black Desert hosted a new LPGA Epson Tour event this past August with the largest purse in Tour history. Mulhall competed at the tournament and was the only amateur in the field.

“It was cool to compare my game to theirs and see what I need to work on,” she said. “I hit it just as good, but I need to learn the maturity level, which comes with time.”

Growing with Experience

Mulhall learned a lot from the pros’ mental toughness at the Black Desert Championship.

“If you miss a cut, you miss a cut,” Mulhall said. “When they hit a bad shot, they don’t let it stick in their mind. They go straight to the next and try to make birdie on the next hole.”

That advice correlates with what her father, Chris Mulhall, taught her.

“I do a 10-step rule,” she said. “As soon as the hole is over, I have 10 steps to think about the shot and analyze. Once the steps are up, it’s on to the next hole.”

Her father believes in a step system where she masters each level of golf. That way, when she’s ready, the 3-time Nevada State Championship winner can rise to whatever challenge rises before her.

What’s next for Mulhall as an up-and-coming player?

As a young woman, she of course wants to play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. However, there are much bigger goals for this budding star.

Mulhall wants to be part of the movement that helps grow women’s golf at all levels, especially for younger girls.

“I don’t want them to be afraid to start golf at any time,” Mulhall said. “Girls always get the last tee times. We never get the good ones. I want to change that in people’s eyes and for them not to see just a little fragile girl.”

The Wyoming native wants the future of women’s golf to continue to expand.

“I want them to see a strong golfer who will have equal opportunity” she said. “I want to be able to show girls that they have as much talent. They’re just under looked and just need to be seen.”

At 18, Mulhall already has a thorough understanding of some of the issues facing women’s golf. She has the desire to make a difference and continue fostering change.

Thanks to those who have supported her throughout her young career, along with her tenacity, passion and skill, Mulhall might just lead that change she yearns for so much.

