Tiger Woods unveils sixth and final TGL team, will own and play for Jupiter Links Golf Club

Tiger Woods will not only play for a TGL team but also own one.

The 15-time major champion joins David Blitzer, who has stakes in five professional franchises, as co-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the sixth and final team to join the league.

“Having the opportunity to not only compete but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me,” said Woods in a statement.

“I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world.”

TGL, a new golf league created in part by Woods and Rory McIlroy, begins play in January at the SoFi Center in South Florida, where players will compete head-to-head while representing their teams.

The competition is predicated on ‘Modern Match Play,’ which includes 3-on-3 team play and 1-on-1 match play with some variations. Shot clocks, referees, and timeouts are also a part of the league, drawing some to compare TGL to the NBA.

Players will hit golf shots into 65-foot screens in front of a live audience; a short game area will also exist for shots within 60 yards.

Each team will have four players, with three playing during a given match.

Woods has yet to announce who will join him at Jupiter Links Golf Club, but only one team has revealed their complete roster. That would be Boston Common Golf Club, as McIlroy, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, and Tyrell Hatton will represent New England.

The other four teams, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, have yet to announce their full rosters as well. Yet, Justin Thomas has committed to Atlanta Drive GC, while Collin Morikawa will play for Los Angeles Golf Club.

