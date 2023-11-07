Adam Scott inclined ‘to get results’ at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

For the first time since 2013, Adam Scott is back in Bermuda.

He is there to compete in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the penultimate event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall schedule.

The Aussie needs all the FedEx Cup points he can get, as he currently ranks 85th in the standings. Those players ranked between 51st and 60th at the end of the FedEx Cup Fall receive invitations to the first two ‘Signature Events’ of the 2024 PGA Tour season. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational hosted by Tiger Woods are the first two signature events next year.

Should Scott win this week, he will receive 500 FedEx Cup points, which would vault him into the top 60, and into those two marquee tournaments.

But even though he is currently on the outside looking in, Scott has played better than what his FedEx Cup ranking indicates.

“I feel like I’ve played fairly solid all year and not got results,” Scott said Tuesday.

“I’m not going to get results being on the couch at home. It would be nice to get a result going on the PGA Tour before next season starts and try and improve my standings and get a position in a couple of these signature events.”

Indeed, the 43-year-old Scott finished in the top 10 four times throughout 2023 while missing only two cuts. His most recent top-10 finish came at the Wyndham Championship in August.

But he only played in 18 events, while many other players ahead of him in the FedEx Cup standings played 25 or more.

With that said, Scott is not overly concerned about what his future schedule will look like, especially since he is now in his mid-40s with two children.

“I wouldn’t ask for an invite to [the two signature events], but it’s also a point where I have to balance a schedule, and being a bit older, I can’t play everything and chase everything,” Scott admitted.

“So if it happens, it happens, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t... but it would be so much better to go out and win a tournament this week and kind of get some result out of some of the work I’ve put into the game and the changes I’ve made this year and go into next year full of confidence.”

Scott has not won professionally since 2020, when he prevailed at Riveria for the Genesis Invitational. He has 14 career PGA Tour victories, including his lone major victory at the 2013 Masters.

Perhaps his 15th win will come at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda, where he won the Grand Slam of Golf in 2013. After all, the seaside course reminds him of his native Queensland.

“It’s helpful around here if you strike the ball well because it’s hard scrambling a lot out of the rough, and with the wind blowing, I think that feels like home a bit as well,” Scott admitted.

“I certainly enjoy playing this kind of resort-style, tropical weather that feels a bit more like home to me.”

Surely, returning to the winner’s circle will feel like home for Scott, too.

He will begin his first round on Thursday at 11:03 a.m. ET alongside Brian Gay and Ben Griffin.

Coverage of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship begins on Golf Channel at 1 p.m. ET Thursday.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.