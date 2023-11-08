Steve Stricker withdraws from PGA Tour Champions finale to be with father in hospital

Steve Stricker will not attend this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. He withdrew from the event to be with his father, Bob Stricker, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Stricker released a statement after he decided to skip the event per the Champions Tour.

“Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship,” he wrote. “I was eagerly looking forward to competing in this event and capping off this season, which has been an incredibly special one for me, but a personal emergency has come up that requires me to stay home.”

“My father was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. He is currently receiving care, and it is important that I am here for my family during this challenging time.”

Being the man Stricker is, he openly discussed what happened and apologized to everyone involved for missing this week’s event.

“I understand that my absence is disappointing, and I sincerely apologize to the PGA Tour Champions staff, volunteers, fellow players, fans, and title sponsor Charles Schwab,” Stricker wrote.

“While it saddens me that I will not be able to compete in Phoenix this week, family must always come first, and I hope you can understand my decision to prioritize my father’s well-being during this difficult time.”

Stricker has long since been one of the more well-liked players on both the PGA and Champions Tour. That notion was once again reaffirmed as Stricker took time to thank all of those who have worked tirelessly this year to put on a season full of great events, despite the troubling times.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the tireless efforts of the PGA TOUR Champions staff, tournament directors, and sponsors this season, who have provided us with the opportunity to participate in a season-long race that has been nothing short of exceptional,” Stricker wrote. “I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout the season.”

He also extended his best wishes to the men playing in the event.

“Finally, I want to extend my best wishes to all the players playing in the season finale. I will be following the event from afar, cheering for my friends and fellow competitors,” Stricker announced. “I appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Thankfully, he didn’t even need to compete this week. Stricker already clinched the season-long championship, amassing over $4 million along the way.

Stricker won six times on the season and had five runner-up finishes.

With those results, he holds such a significant lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings no one can catch him.

The Wisconsin native had one of the most dominant runs the Champions Tour has ever seen. Among those six wins, three were major championships. He had 55 straight rounds of par or better to beat Tiger Woods’ long-standing record of 52.

He now has 17 Champions Tour wins since joining the league in 2017. The 55-year-old also tallied 12 PGA Tour victories in his career.

We at SB Nation wish Steve and his father well.

