This week, the PGA Tour is in Southhampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

It's the sixth PGA Tour Fall Series event as players continue to fight for 2024 status. Two tournament remains in this new Fall series, and all the points matter.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Information

Where: Port Royal Golf Course (par 71, 6,828-yards)

When: Nov. 9-12th

Purse: $6.5 million ($1,170,000 1st place)

Defending Champ: Seamus Power

How to Watch the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Golf fans can tune into all the action on Golf Channel. There will be three-hour telecasts on all four days of the event.

Here is the full TV schedule of play:

Thursday, November 9: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, November 10: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, November 11: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, November 12: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

How to Stream the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship can be streamed on Peacock throughout all four days of competition.

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here: https://imp.i305175.net/c/482924/828265/11640

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Preview

Just two FedEx Cup Fall events remain as players fight for those crucial points. Stakes will be high this week as Tour status looms for many of these guys.

Adam Scott headlines the field this week. He is the betting favorite as he returns to Bermuda for the first time in a decade. The Aussie needs FedEx Cup points, not for status, but for exemptions into the first two Signature Events after the Tour’s opening tournament, the Sentry in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.

He ranks No. 85 in the standings right now. A win would push him inside that top 60 and into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational.

Defending champ Seamus Powers is not in the field this week, surrendering his title. Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia is in the field for the third straight week. Bhatia finished tied for 17th in last year’s edition and is coming off a top-10 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

The Port Royal Golf Course is much shorter than most PGA Tour tracks, as it’ll play around 6,828 yards. Eight par-4s are under 415 yards, and none of them are longer than 458 yards. Long hitters aren’t required to win this event.

This week could prove to be another birdie fest. Powers won at 19-under last year. When Brendon Todd won here in 2019, he finished at 24-under, which is the 72-hole record.

It's another opportunity for players to earn FedEx Fall season points for 2024 and other playing initiatives in the PGA Tour's new schedule.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 1 tee times EDT

Tee 1

5:55 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton, Kramer Hickok

6:06 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson, Doug Ghim

6:17 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., William McGirt

6:28 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

6:39 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt

6:50 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Fabián Gómez, Henrik Norlander

7:01 a.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Robert Garrigus, Omar Uresti

7:12 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

7:23 a.m. – Scott Brown, George McNeill, Dylan Wu

7:34 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Brent Grant, Augusto Núñez

7:45 a.m. – Eric West (a), Kyle Wilshire, Danny Guise

10:30 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu

10:41 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall

10:52 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Andrew Novak, MJ Daffue

11:03 a.m. – Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

11:14 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd

11:25 a.m. – Austin Cook, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

11:36 a.m. – Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman

11:47 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander

11:58 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

12:09 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Peter Kuest, George Bryan, IV

12:20 p.m. – Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Nick Dunlap (a)

Tee No. 10

5:50 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft, Vince Whaley

6:01 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt, David Hearn

6:12 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

6:23 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

6:34 a.m. – Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas

6:45 a.m. – Nick Watney, Hank Lebioda, Matthias Schwab

6:56 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

7:07 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Ben Crane, Derek Ernst

7:18 a.m. – Jason Dufner, S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair

7:29 a.m. – Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Ryan Gerard

7:40 a.m. – Martin Contini, Chase Johnson, Greg Koch

10:35 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, Arjun Atwal

10:46 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith, Zecheng Dou

10:57 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan

11:08 a.m. – Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Andrew Landry

11:19 a.m. – Russell Knox, Ricky Barnes, Harrison Endycott

11:30 a.m. – Kyle Stanley, David Lipsky, Kevin Yu

11:41 a.m. – D.A. Points, Cameron Percy, Paul Haley II

11:52 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Derek Lamely, Brian Davis

12:03 p.m. – Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Scott Roy

12:14 p.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Roy, Chris Baker

12:25 p.m. – Michael Sims, Andy Zhang, Oliver Betschart (a)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 2 tee times EDT

Tee No. 1

5:55 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, Arjun Atwal

6:06 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith, Zecheng Dou

6:17 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan

6:28 a.m. – Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Andrew Landry

6:39 a.m. – Russell Knox, Ricky Barnes, Harrison Endycott

6:50 a.m. – Kyle Stanley, David Lipsky, Kevin Yu

7:01 a.m. – D.A. Points, Cameron Percy, Paul Haley II

7:12 a.m. – David Lingmerth, Derek Lamely, Brian Davis

7:23 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Scott Roy

7:34 a.m. – Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Roy, Chris Baker

7:45 a.m. – Michael Sims, Andy Zhang, Oliver Betschart (a)

10:30 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft, Vince Whaley

10:41 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt, David Hearn

10:52 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

11:03 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

11:14 a.m. – Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas

11:25 a.m. – Nick Watney, Hank Lebioda, Matthias Schwab

11:36 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

11:47 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Ben Crane, Derek Ernst

11:58 a.m. – Jason Dufner, S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair

12:09 p.m. – Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Ryan Gerard

12:20 p.m. – Martin Contini, Chase Johnson, Greg Koch

Tee No. 10

5:50 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu

6:01 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall

6:12 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Andrew Novak, MJ Daffue

6:23 a.m. – Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

6:34 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd

6:45 a.m. – Austin Cook, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

6:56 a.m. – Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman

7:07 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander

7:18 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

7:29 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Peter Kuest, George Bryan, IV

7:40 a.m. – Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Nick Dunlap (a)

10:35 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton, Kramer Hickok

10:46 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson, Doug Ghim

10:57 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., William McGirt

11:08 a.m. – Stewart Cink, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:19 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt

11:30 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Fabián Gómez, Henrik Norlander

11:41 a.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Robert Garrigus, Omar Uresti

11:52 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

12:03 p.m. – Scott Brown, George McNeill, Dylan Wu

12:14 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Brent Grant, Augusto Núñez

12:25 p.m. – Eric West (a), Kyle Wilshire, Danny Guise

