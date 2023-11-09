Rory McIlroy’s TGL team, Boston Common Golf, lands NBC Sports docuseries

Boston Common Golf Club became the first entire TGL league team to be announced earlier this fall. The club subsequently signed a multi-year partnership with NBC Sports Next’s GolfNow on Thursday.

This deal also includes plans to produce a reality docuseries, which will help the team representing Boston and the New England area gain a national following.

GolfNow already has a strong relationship with Rory McIlroy, so this partnership will help build on that. This series will follow McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton, who make up the team.

It will capture the real-life development of Boston Common Golf from the beginning through the first competition at TGL’s SoFi Center in Palm Gardens, Fla.

“We are excited to partner with GolfNow and collaborate to bring engaging content to fans through our new team,” said Boston Common Golf President & CEO Mark Lev said in a press release. “A captivating docuseries chronicling the team’s formation will serve as the cornerstone of this foundational partnership and that’s just the beginning.”

“We are grateful to Will McIntosh and the entire team at GolfNow for supporting Boston Common Golf through this important partnership as we get our inaugural season underway this winter.”

The docuseries entitled The Making of a Boston Sports Team is set to premiere early in 2024 on NBC Sports Now’s GolfPass streaming channel, co-founded by McIlroy in 2019. Fans can also view it on Peacock, New England Sports Network and other free ad-supported television.

“This partnership with Boston Common is another innovative step in Rory’s relationship with NBC Sports Next and its GolfNow and GolfPass businesses,” said Sean O’Flaherty, Managing Director, Rory McIlroy Inc.

“He’s looking forward to joining his teammates and providing fans with an inside-the-ropes look along their TGL journey and doing their best to uphold the great traditions of one of the best sports cities in the world.”

GolfNow will receive exclusive sponsorship opportunities to promote through the team and will offer VIP experiences for its members.

TGL is slowly coming together. Earlier this week, Tiger Woods announced the sixth and final team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, which he will own and play on. The league also continues to reveal rules and formats for the inaugural season, which will start in early 2024.

