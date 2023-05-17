PGA Tour announces debut of new FedEx Cup Tournament, Myrtle Beach Classic

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that a new addition to the tour will begin in 2024. The Myrtle Beach Classic, sponsored by Visit Myrtle Beach, will debut next season, according to PGA’s website. However, the specific dates will not be released until the full 2024 FedEx Cup schedule is unveiled.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. The PGA Tour has agreed to a four-year contract establishing the event as a Full-Field 2024 PGA Tour FedEx Cup tournament. The winner will earn 300 FedEx Cup points and will feature a purse of $3.9 million.

PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis shared his excitement. “We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic... With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

The Myrtle Beach Classic will become the second tour stop in South Carolina, joining the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club was established back in 1948. It has since played host to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour from 1994 through 1999. All-timers Raymond Floyd and Hale Irwin are among the winners of the prestigious event. The Robert Trent Jones golf course has also hosted events on the PGA Champions Tour as well as the USGA Women’s Open.