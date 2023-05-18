LPGA: Brittany Lincicome reveals ‘inflatable’ key to growing ladies golf

Brittany Lincicome is no stranger to success on the golf course, but she also plays another important role in life — mom. This week she is teeing it up in the Cognizant Founders Cup with some of the best women in the game.

She has two more travel partners as her two daughters are with her, which should help make Mother’s Day even better. On Wednesday, she and Stacy Lewis did their press conferences with their daughters, and it was a precious moment that gave some insight into what these professional women do every week.

It’s not just golf. They have to be moms and be there for their children. Lewis said her daughter traveled with her to tournaments since she was three months old.

During an on-course interview, Lincicome answered a question about growing the game and offered advice to people wanting to get their girls into golf.

“I think just keep it fun. I remember back when I was nine years old trying to play this game, and golf is intimidating and takes a long time,” Linciome said. “In the group settings — you see these girls’ golf programs where they have these inflatable things on the range, I want to go try to hit them.”

Girls golf!@Brittany1golf walked with @TheAmyRogers and talked about her game and getting into golf ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/kPGXprNg8i — LPGA (@LPGA) May 11, 2023

Golf is among the most challenging sports, but players often start young. The game can quickly become a chore for players of all ages. So, finding ways to change it up can continue to help grow the game.

“I think just keep it fun... maybe only play a couple of holes at a time because golf takes five hours to play a round,” Lincicome said. “Definitely, the key, though, is making it fun.”

She mentioned the word fun three times, which is how women’s golf can grow. If more girls can play golf and enjoy it, then those girls could become the future of the LPGA.