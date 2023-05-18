Why Jordan Spieth will fail to complete career Grand Slam at 2023 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth will always be a storyline until he gets that historic career grand slam. He needs only a PGA Championship win to make that happen. However, this year may not be the year to pick him to achieve that feat.

Spieth withdrew from the Byron Nelson last week with a left wrist injury, and that immediately puts up a red flag in picking him as a winner at Oak Hill. He said the injury is a week-to-week decision regarding whether he will play. At first, it appears that it was precautionary, but is it?

During Golf Channel’s podcast, Rex and Lav discuss this injury and how it could hurt him at the PGA Championship. When reacting to this injury, they put it into a clearer perspective. He missed the cut at Quail Hallow, and after that, he announced the severe pain in his left wrist.

With it being his left wrist, it is crucial to his game. If he tries to go at Oak Hill and then has to get it out of the rough, it could injure him even more. Oak Hill Country Club is notorious for it’s narrow fairways and deep rough. Will he risk it next week if that wrist doesn’t feel 100%?

This announcement is a walking red flag, and it should send alarms to golf fans everywhere.

Wrist injuries are one of the most detrimental to golfers. Spieth referred to severe pain when describing it. That isn’t good. If the 3-time major champion described it differently, it might suggest he could play, but saying severe means that the pain level is high enough that a tough decision might have to get made. Avoiding an extended absence is likely the goal here, but it could put him out of commission for a while if he tries to go.

This injury isn’t just about the PGA Championship and the quest for the career Grand Slam either. This could nag for a while if he doesn’t rest it properly. Spieth could have this problem through the U.S. Open if he isn’t careful, so watching him will be huge as Day 1 of the PGA Championship resumes.

For those hoping Jordan Spieth finally achieves his career Grand Slam, you will likely be waiting another year. There is still a chance he withdraws during the tournament. So, keep those things in mind before putting money on Spieth to win.