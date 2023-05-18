Bryson DeChambeau is the latest and final golfer to withdraw his name in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, according to Golf Digest. Now all 11 golfers that were initially in the case have removed their names.

DeChambeau was one of three players suspended by the PGA Tour alongside Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein. Those were the final three players in the lawsuit until now. Uihlein withdrew earlier this month, and now the last two dominos have fallen.

Uihlein and DeChambeau were challenging their suspensions when they chose to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour. The antitrust lawsuit first surfaced in August 2022 when 11 players filed it. Those 11 players were DeChambeau, Jones, Uihlein, Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Ian Poulter. Not long after the initial 11 were filed, LIV Golf joined the lawsuit. Nine months later and only the rival tour remains.

According to the court documents, LIV sued the PGA Tour for bad faith and “egregious interference with LIV Golf’s contractual and prospective business relationships.” Not long after LIV filed, the PGA Tour followed up with a countersuit against the rival tour.

Bryson DeChambeau’s agent told Golfweek his client decided to remove himself, so he could focus on competing at the highest level and growing the game globally. Ahead of the LIV Tulsa event, reporters talked with DeChambeau, and he said it wasn’t his fight.

“I have a responsibility to grow the Crushers, grow my team, and I need to focus on golf for the most part,” DeChambeau told Golfweek. “They’ll resolve it, it’ll be figured out one way or the other, and it’s not my fight. That’s my thought on it.”