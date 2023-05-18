This young fan’s viral reaction to Scottie Scheffler’s eagle putt will melt your heart

Scottie Scheffler put together a masterful performance at the Byron Nelson Classic. Through two rounds, he sat at 14-under par and was the leader in the clubhouse. That of course is not uncommon for the man who has burst onto the PGA scene since joining the tour four years ago.

While finishing his round Thursday, Scheffler sank a lengthy eagle putt that he made look easy. That moved him to 7-under for the day. A young fan in attendance shared his reaction to the putt which went viral. It will melt your heart.

"He's just not human!"



Scottie's eagle putt on 18 was great, but this fan's reaction was even better https://t.co/CeJSyx9xYn pic.twitter.com/MRvFLIoBhX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2023

“I watched the GOAT today, man. I just watched the GOAT just make that easy little tap-in, man. All he had to do was tap it in. A little tap-a-roo. He’s just not human.”

Calling Scheffler the greatest of all-time is obviously overstating things a bit. But the fan is young, he gets a pass.

But that’s not to say that Scheffler has not played like an all-time great throughout his brief career though. Since joining the PGA Tour, he has racked up eight professional victories, including the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Scottie Scheffler was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year for 2019-2020. In August of 2020, he carded the second lowest score in PGA Tour history. Scheffler shot a 12-under 59 at the Northern Trust, becoming only the 12th golfer ever to post a sub-60 round on the PGA Tour.

After winning the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event, Scheffler moved to the world No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. After 35 weeks holding that spot, he dropped a bit. However, a win at the Players Championship moved him back atop the rankings.

He is clearly at the top of his game with the PGA Championship quickly approaching. The 26-year-old will look to improve upon his fourth place finish in 2020 and claim his first Wanamaker Trophy.