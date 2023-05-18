Scottie Scheffler is a whole vibe when chatting divots with Tiger Woods

Scottie Scheffler continues to show how relatable he is despite playing mind-boggling golf. In a viral video from TaylorMade, he and Tiger Woods discuss divots. The topic seems simple enough, but throughout the video, Scheffler’s reactions say everything.

As the kids’ say, he is a vibe. Most people take divots when they’re hitting iron shots, but when the Big Cat is flushing it, he doesn’t. The keyword is when he flushes it because we’ve all seen Woods take a divot. There are even videos of him making those divot lines, and it’s so satisfying to watch because he never seems to take a misstep.

The video opens with Scheffler asking what is up with him taking no divots. Woods asks why. “Do you take a divot?” This simple interaction was relatable because most people take divots on the range while they practice. Of course, Tiger Woods doesn’t when he is hitting it well.

Scheffler genuinely wanted to know, and Woods gave such a nonchalant answer. But it’s one we’ve grown to expect out of the 15-time major winner.

“Just picking it... When I’m swinging well, I don’t take divots.” Scheffler channeled the inner golf fan in us all, asking if he does that always and if he has always been like that. “Have you always been like that” sounds so relatable because everything Woods does just seems elevated. He is one of the greatest of all time, so when he does something, it’s straightforward for golfers to question if they should be as well.

Scheffler is one of the best on tour right now. But golfers are always looking to improve. Most professional golfers ask questions to each other, especially when they get a chance to with Woods. These players always learn and improve their game because no one will ever be perfect in golf.

In perfect Woods fashion, he ends the encounter with a great one-liner — “When I’m flushing it, I don’t take divots. It is just what it is.”