Jason Day’s emotional victory at Byron Nelson leaves fans warmhearted

For the first time since 2018, Jason Day found himself in the winner’s circle.

He shot a superb final round 62, a nine-under-par score in the rain, to win the AT&T Byron Nelson at 23-under-par overall. Day finished one stroke ahead of Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim to claim his 13th PGA Tour victory.

It was an emotional win for the Australian, as he has been through so much over the past decade.

At the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, Day collapsed on the 9th hole as he experienced vertigo. He rallied and played the next day, ultimately finishing in ninth place that week.

Since that point, Day has suffered chronic back pain, which hindered his ability to play.

The 2015 PGA Champion even considered walking away from the game entirely. He spent most of the pandemic rehabbing and recovering from his lower back injury.

By the time January 2022 rolled around, his back finally felt healthy again.

Then he felt an overbearing loss two months later. Day’s mother, Dening, passed away in March 2022 after a five-year battle with lung cancer.

But the Aussie has always persevered, no matter the circumstance.

Indeed, on Mother’s Day 2023, Day paid tribute to his late mother by donning her name on his caddy’s bib. His mother watched over him as he conquered TPC Craig Ranch in front of his entire family.

He shared his thoughts with SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio following the round:

It was an emotional finish for Jason Day, earning his first PGA TOUR win in 5 years at the @attbyronnelson.



Jason shares his thoughts on another special Mother's Day with Fred Albers just after his final round: @JDayGolf | @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/y3hROADaho — SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) May 14, 2023

Of course, so many others took to social media to celebrate Day’s impressive and emotional victory:

A DAY to remember for Jason Day pic.twitter.com/b0dYHKIs2h — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) May 14, 2023

JASON DAY!!!!! The man has been through so much since his last win back in 2018. What a win on Mother’s Day — so happy for the Aussie legend pic.twitter.com/gJ5Z5qNyTi — Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) May 14, 2023

I’ve been lucky enough to walk with Jason Day the past two weeks and plain to see that a win was coming. So happy for him and so impressed he still has the drive to be the world’s best after all he’s achieved. Top win for a top fella. — Ewan Porter (@ewanports) May 14, 2023

Chuffed for Jason Day. Great to see him winning again. A good guy who's been through a heckuva lot. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) May 14, 2023

What a day for Australian golf!! @JDayGolf wins again (5yrs) @PGATOUR in Dallas. While Cam Smith @livgolf_league & Minjee Lee @LPGA play superbly, but are beaten in p/offs. Awesome run after the epic week in Adelaide & multiple majors ahead! #CmonAussie @GolfAust @PGAofAustralia pic.twitter.com/DrzPuX3ryQ — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) May 14, 2023

To the surprise of no one, Day made a classy post on his Twitter page following the victory: