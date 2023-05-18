 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thursday, May 18, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Jason Day’s emotional victory at Byron Nelson leaves fans warmhearted

The golf world responded joyfully to Jason Day’s victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson—his first in over five years.

By Jack Milko
AT&amp;T Byron Nelson, jason day Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

For the first time since 2018, Jason Day found himself in the winner’s circle.

He shot a superb final round 62, a nine-under-par score in the rain, to win the AT&T Byron Nelson at 23-under-par overall. Day finished one stroke ahead of Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim to claim his 13th PGA Tour victory.

It was an emotional win for the Australian, as he has been through so much over the past decade.

At the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, Day collapsed on the 9th hole as he experienced vertigo. He rallied and played the next day, ultimately finishing in ninth place that week.

Since that point, Day has suffered chronic back pain, which hindered his ability to play.

The 2015 PGA Champion even considered walking away from the game entirely. He spent most of the pandemic rehabbing and recovering from his lower back injury.

By the time January 2022 rolled around, his back finally felt healthy again.

Then he felt an overbearing loss two months later. Day’s mother, Dening, passed away in March 2022 after a five-year battle with lung cancer.

But the Aussie has always persevered, no matter the circumstance.

Indeed, on Mother’s Day 2023, Day paid tribute to his late mother by donning her name on his caddy’s bib. His mother watched over him as he conquered TPC Craig Ranch in front of his entire family.

He shared his thoughts with SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio following the round:

Of course, so many others took to social media to celebrate Day’s impressive and emotional victory:

To the surprise of no one, Day made a classy post on his Twitter page following the victory:

