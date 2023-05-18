‘Sunday crowds on Monday’: Oak Hill Country Club buzzing ahead of PGA Championship

Rochester, New York is a minor league town, pure and simple.

It is the 77th-largest television market in the country, with the local professional teams—the Bills and the Sabres—residing down the New York Thruway in Buffalo.

So when a big event such as the PGA Championship comes to Rochester, a palpable buzz percolates.

“Everyone is off the charts excited,” said Ron Pluta, the general chairman of the 2023 PGA Championship. “We had Sunday crowds on a Monday! There are two to three people deep around the 14th tee for the first day of practice rounds; it’s unbelievable!”

Rochester is no stranger to hosting major championship golf, as Oak Hill will host its fourth PGA Championship this week, with the last one occurring in 2013.

Oak Hill’s East Course is the only course in the country to host a PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Senior PGA Championship, Senior U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, and the bi-annual Ryder Cup.

Even then, these major golf events only come to the area every so often—typically once a decade. Nevertheless, the golfing world will return to Oak Hill in 2027 when the East and West Courses host the U.S. Amateur.

Since the last time Oak Hill hosted an event such as this, the game’s popularity was not where it is today. The pandemic helped popularize golf among all age groups, especially younger individuals.

“I am super pumped,” said Nick Lapp, a Rochester native who graduated from St. Bonaventure University during the pandemic. “Having the world’s best golfers come back to Rochester around the time my interest in golf is at its peak is a perfect scenario. I missed the 2013 PGA, so attending my first PGA event, let alone a major, in the city I was born and raised, is beyond exciting.”

“I may not stop smiling all week,” he added.

More than 225,000 excited fans plan on attending the PGA Championship this week, with roughly 88,000 coming in from out of town.

“Beyond excited to attend my first ever professional golf event this week,” said Greg Hausler, who is traveling to Rochester from Boston for the PGA. “Between the history of Oak Hill, a tight FedEx Cup race, the inherent drama of the LIV golfers’ presence in the field, and of course, the famous garbage plates and chicken wings of Rochester, the energy is undoubtedly palpable.”