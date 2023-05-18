Tiger Woods’ former caddie and son duo dominate LPGA, Champions tours

Is there a better father-son caddy duo than Joe LaCava and his son Joesph? Two separate tours saw the LaCava clan helping players, officially making them one of the most dynamic duos in all of golf. Last weekend, the elder was on the bag for Nelly Korda in the LPGA while his son carried for Steve Stricker.

Joe LaCava is the long-time caddie for Tiger Woods, but with the Big Cat not playing as much, he took work elsewhere. In the past, he and Joseph caddied for the Woods during the PNC Championship, so it's not surprising to see his son with a bag on one of the tours. He is also caddying for Patrick Cantlay.

Joe LaCava caddied for Nelly Korda last week while his son, also Joe LaCava, caddied for Steve Stricker and got a win at the Regions Tradition! pic.twitter.com/0IGrwp1N4Q — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) May 15, 2023

Joseph got the win his first time on the bag in a sanctioned event, and it happened to be one of the Tour Champions majors. Stricker is a legend himself. So, the fact he trusted this youngster to get the job done tells us a lot about Joseph. The now 13-time PGA Tour Champions winner defended his Regions Tradition title by six shots over second place Ernie Els.

His dad didn't have as much luck but was tasked to carry the bag for one of the best women in the game. Korda missed the cut, so LaCava had a short week. Despite his dad not making it to the weekend, Joesph made the family name proud and earned his first paycheck. Maybe Stricker will keep him around since the pairing did so well together.

Regardless of where their players finished, it’s great to see Joseph starting to make a name for himself by carrying the bag in his dad's footsteps. Who knows, we could see Joesph take some jobs from his dad in the near future.