Rory McIlroy is a big Bills guy and an even bigger Josh Allen fan

American sports have rubbed off on two-time Wanamaker Trophy winner Rory McIlroy as he unveiled his favorite NFL team and quarterback on Tuesday at the PGA Championship in Rochester, NY.

The Northern Irishman was asked about the Rochester area, and McIlroy thankfully picked the right NFL team. In his interview, he commented, “It certainly makes it easier to root for the Buffalo Bills when Josh Allen is throwing the ball.”

He hasn’t met the Bills quarterback yet, but both love golf, so that meet-up is bound to happen. It wouldn’t be surprising if Allen appeared this week at Oak Hill Country Club. So that meet-up could come sooner than later. Hopefully that content team will be all over it to give us the meet-up we didn’t know we needed.

“I know he’s a big golf fan. I haven’t met him. I think he played Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, but I didn’t play there,” Mcilroy said. “Yeah, I’d love to meet him.”

Allen took part in last year’s infamous ‘The Match’ alongside Patrick Mahomes. They ultimately lost to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in an entertaining round of golf.

McIlroy acknowledge he has even delved into the local cuisine. “I’ve only had one garbage plate in my life, but I have not gone overboard with it.” Garbage plates are staples to upstate and western New York, and the locals love them. A plate is comprised of your choice of cheeseburger, hamburger, Italian sausages, chicken or steak, served on top of any combination of home fries, french fries, baked beans, and/or macaroni salad. It is then typically covered with hot sauce, per VisitRochester.com.

McIlroy has had a garbage plate and is an Allen fan — is it safe to assume he is now Rochester’s golden golf guy?