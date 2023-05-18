Welcome to Playing Through: SB Nation’s premier golf community

The 2023 golf season is shaping up to be unlike any other. From Tiger Woods’ upcoming Monday night rounds with Rory McIlroy, the rising stars that have emerged from the pandemic, to the PGA Tour’s growing rivalry with LIV Golf, new voices are taking over the conversation.

SB Nation is proud to introduce Playing Through, a new one-stop shop golf community for hobbyists and the golf-obsessed. Maybe you are an avid golfer who tunes in every weekend, or possibly a bit more casual of a fan with interest when the majors arrive. Some of you might even be energized with what the LPGA or DP World Tours are doing. Whatever it might be, Playing Through has you covered.

The landscape of the sport is in the midst of staggering changes. The PGA has announced their new ‘elevated events’ with smaller fields, larger purses and tournaments without 36-hole cuts. The rivalry with LIV Golf has hit a fever pitch. But we are much more than that.

It is our mission to bring you in-depth golf coverage from every angle. Whether that’s keeping fans abreast with golf fashion, providing detailed analysis, creating unique original content for social, or delving into fan reactions to viral moments within the sport, Playing Through is where you want to be.

You can follow us at _playingthrough on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and at PlayingThroughGolf on Facebook.

Playing Through: Charting a new course through golf’s pivotal year.