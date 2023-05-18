Paul Casey surprisingly withdraws from PGA Championship at Oak Hill

With less than 24 hours before the first tee time at Oak Hill Country Club for the 105th PGA Championship, LIV golfer Paul Casey has announced his withdrawal from the event. He cited an injury for why he wouldn’t play.

Casey received a special exemption into the event, but with him fighting a back injury the last year or so, it looks like he wasn’t able to give it a go. However, he did not specifically say it was his back. Golf Digest suggested that new golf shoes could be the issue for the Englishman, but no one from his party has confirmed.

He joined LIV Golf this past July, but before that recorded three PGA Tour wins and 15 DP World Tour victories.

Sam Stevens of Wichita, KS, is now in the field. #PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2023

He didn’t play in last year’s PGA Championship, but in 2021 Casey finished T4, and his best finish came the year prior in 2020 where he was T2. Casey hasn’t had the best luck in major championships, but he is known to be one of the better players to have never won a major championship.

Since LIV Golf and the World Golf Rankings have yet to come to a decision on whether they will get points or not, Casey may have just seen his last chance at a Wanamaker Trophy go out the window.

Taking Casey’s place in the event is Sam Stevens out of Wichita, KS as he was the first alternate. Stevens has two top-10’s this year, including a T3 at Corales Puntacana Championship and a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open. Since those back-to-back finishes, he missed the next two cuts and couldn’t break into the top 30 at Wells Fargo or Byron Nelson.