John Daly’s rehab keeps him out of PGA Championship field at Oak Hill

John Daly is no longer in the field this week for the 105th PGA Championship, as the 1991 winner had to withdraw due to an injury. As he rehabs from a knee replacement, the event's timing was just too soon for the legendary player.

Daly plays on the PGA Tour Champions and has seen Oak Hill before, but it's understandable for him to withdraw with that kind of injury on his plate.

Sorry to WD from this yrs @PGAChampionship but since my left knee replacement being only a few months ago …IT band had severe swell up! Gutted to miss my fans & people of Rochester! Wishing all the guys a great major wk — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 16, 2023

Daly hadn’t hasn't made the cut at a PGA Championship since 2012 when he finished T18 at Kiawah Island. He has played a few events on the PGA Tour, including the Zurich Classic, where he missed the cut. Fans have grown to appreciate him the most in the PNC Championship with his son, little John Daly II.

They won the event in 2021 when they beat out Tiger and Charlie Woods by two shots. He has been using a cart in recent years to get around the course, but with a knee replacement, it'll still be hard to make a good swing.

However, it's good to see Daly be open and honest about his injuries — that's not always the case with players, but anything less would be suspicious with him. He will be missed with his loud pants and funny banter, but hopefully, this replacement will allow him to play with less pain.

Replacing Daly in the field is Germany’s Stephan Jaeger. This year will mark Jaeger’s first PGA Championship. No one likes to see a legend like Daly withdraw, but to have a newcomer get his shot in a major is good for the game.