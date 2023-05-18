Jon Rahm earns stunning Grand Slam prediction that’ll catch Rory McIlroy’s attention

Jon Rahm is currently the No. 1 player in the world heading into the PGA Championship. Right now, it looks like no one is on his level. With how well he is playing and after that Masters performance, Rahm could be on his way to the illustrious career grand slam.

He isn’t necessarily worried about it, but two of Golf Channel’s analysts, Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, dropped a bomb while on air this week. They both stated they believe Rahm will be the next player to earn the career grand slam.

Both Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are each just one major away from a career Grand Slam themselves. Meanwhile, Rahm still needs a PGA Championship title and the Open Championship to garner such a distinction.

It was interesting to hear Chamblee’s tune change so drastically regarding Rahm. Back in January, Chamblee stated that the Spaniard was not ‘a superstar.’ Oh how a few months and a green jacket can change someone’s opinion.

In the last few months, Rahm has gone solo second, T15, and a win at the Masters. On the season, Rahm has eight top-10’s and four victories. Even when he doesn’t win the tournament, people are captivated by him because of how he plays.

On Tuesday, he got asked about the grand slam, and his answer showed where his mind is at for this week.

Jon Rahm has his eyes set on something more than the grand slam. pic.twitter.com/VzzPjVYdld — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 16, 2023

“Winning the Grand Slam would be absolutely amazing, but without sounding too arrogant or conceited, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win.”

Statistically, it isn’t likely to happen, but not many people can beat Rahm when they go head-to-head on the course. His confidence is soaring and his game is, to turn a phrase, on par.

He is No. 1 in strokes gained total, No. 16 off the tee, No. 3 approach to the green and No. 7 in putting.

He said earlier this week that Oak Hill reminds him of some of his favorite courses — Torey Pines may or may not have been mentioned. If Rahm plays this course like he did Torey Pines not too long ago, he could see his second major championship and would be halfway to that grand slam. But in his mind, that’s just be another major title.