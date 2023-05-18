PGA Championship 2023: Dates, tee times, how to watch and more

The 105th PGA Championship will occur at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course in Rochester, New York.

This will mark the year's second major championship as Jon Rahm won the Masters Tournament in April.

The first round begins Thursday, May 18, with the final round concluding on Sunday, May 21.

Oak Hill, which will host its seventh major this week, is the only course to host a PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Senior PGA Championship, Senior U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, and Ryder Cup.

How To Watch

Thursday, May 19 - First Round

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. - ESPN

Friday, May 20 - Second Round

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. - ESPN

Saturday, May 21 - Third Round

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - ESPN

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. - CBS

Sunday, May 22 - Final Round

8 a.m. - 10 a.m. - ESPN+ (Streaming)

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - ESPN

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. - CBS

Featured Tee Times

Thursday, May 18 - First Round

* - Teeing off Hole 10

7:33 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

7:38 a.m.* - Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

7:44 a.m. - Sam Stevens, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

7:49 a.m.* - Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

7:55 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

8:00 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

8:06 a.m. - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

8:11 a.m.* - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:17 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

8:22 a.m.* - Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

8:28 a.m. - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

8:33 a.m.* - Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

12:47 p.m.* - Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett

12:58 p.m.* - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

1:03 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

1:09 p.m.* - Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

1:14 p.m. - Christian Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

1:20 p.m.* - Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

1:25 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

1:31 p.m.* - Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

1:36 p.m. - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

1:42 p.m.* - Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

1:47 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

1:53 p.m.* - Si Woo Kim, Stephen Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

1:58 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

2:04 p.m.* - Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

2:09 p.m. - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

2:15 p.m.* - Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

2:20 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Goodch

2:26 p.m.* - Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

2:31 p.m. - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

Friday, May 19 - Second Round

* - Teeing off Hole 10

7:33 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

7:38 a.m.* - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

7:44 a.m. - Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

7:49 a.m.* - Christian Bezuidenhout, Jon Somers, Chaz Reavie

7:55 a.m. - Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

8:00 a.m.* - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

8:06 a.m. - Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

8:11 a.m.* - Adam Scott - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

8:17 a.m. - Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

8:22 a.m.* - Xander Schauffele, Tyrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

8:28 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

8:33 a.m.* - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

8:39 a.m. - Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

8:44 a.m.* - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

8:50 a.m. - Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

8:55 a.m.* - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

9:01 a.m. - Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

9:06 a.m.* - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

12:58 p.m.* - Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

1:03 p.m. - Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:09 p.m.* - Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

1:14 p.m. - Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

1:20 p.m.* - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

1:25 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1:31 p.m.* - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

1:36 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:42 p.m* - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

1:47 p.m. - Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:53 p.m.* - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

1:58 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

2:04 p.m.* - Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth

2:09 p.m. - Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul

2:20 p.m. - Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

There is no shortage of storylines entering this PGA Championship. Can Jon Rahm, the hottest player on tour, capture his second major of the year and move on step closer to a career Grand Slam? To that end, can Jordan Spieth complete the Grand Slam, having won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, and then the Open Championship in 2017.

The LIV Tour golfers will certainly be looking to make a statement and take hold of the Wanamaker Trophy. There are even some youngsters making their PGA Championship debut that can make some noise.

Oak Hill is the perfect venue for what should be a thrilling weekend of golf. So sit back and enjoy!