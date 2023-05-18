 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thursday, May 18, 2023

Rory McIlroy’s insane putt, up and down round at PGA Championship stirs mixed reactions

Rory McIlroy struggled on his opening nine, but once he made the turn, showed that even when he isn’t his best, there is still greatness there.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Even when Rory McIlroy isn’t having his best day, there are always a couple of moments that make people realize how good he is. He scuffled on his front nine, going 3 over. However, the four-time Major winner reminded everyone how good he can be at any moment.

McIlroy sank s 36-foot putt up a steep hill from well off the green. It was a spectacular par save that just might have saved his PGA Championship. He followed it up with back-to-back birdies on Holes No. 3 and 4.

His birdie on No. 3 was a momentum booster after his impressive tee shot left him with just two feet to the hole. McIlroy had a look at an eagle putt on No. 4, but the ball cruised past the hole to give him a second-straight tap-in birdie.

He gave a stroke back on the fifth, missing a relatively easy par save from four feet up hill.

McIlroy likely won’t be out of the hunt. If anyone knows how important it is to have a few bogey saves on a course like Oak Hill Country Club, it’s McIlory. His two-way miss is a hard thing to battle in any round of golf, but at a major championship, there must be even more pressure on him.

McIlory’s up-and-down round-one performance has caused the golf Twitter world to have mixed feelings. Some feel like that par save was the turning point of his round, while others don’t expect him to execute off that spark of momentum.

One thing is sure, regardless if people like McIlroy or not, he is someone who moves the needle. He doesn’t carry the weight of a Tiger Woods, but he’s probably the next closest thing. That will always stir emotion from golf fans, one way or another.

