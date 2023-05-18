LIV Golf: Bryson DeChambeau’s shocking admission amid epic PGA Championship round

Bryson DeChambeau looked like a golfer in control of his game during his opening round at the PGA Championship Thursday. While many struggled to tame Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course, he signed for a 66 to lead the field.

Despite the apparent physical transformation since he left for the rival tour, his overall golf game is finally rounding into shape. The LIV Golf player spoke with ESPN’s Marty Smith after his round, and it was evident how proud of himself he was for putting that together on a challenging course.

“I learned I can still do it,” DeChambeau told Smith. He continued to elaborate to Smith about his struggles over the last five years. DeChambeau stated he didn’t know if he could do it anymore. He knew he could play golf but didn’t know if he could compete at that elite level.

Even when DeChambeau hit an errant shot that nailed Kenny Pigman on the 18th tee, he showed maturity. He looked and acted like a completely different golfer than the golf world has grown to know.

Since his U.S. Open win, DeChambeau struggled in major championships and has never held the lead after any round. So for him to shoot a 66 and head into Day 2 as the clubhouse leader, it’s a good moment to see how much he has improved.

”It’s humbling. Golf, and life, always [has] a good way of kicking you on your you-know-what when you are on your high horse,” DeChambeau said after his round. “It’s nice to feel this today.”

He has transformed his body and no longer eats 6,000 calories a day. Instead, DeChambeau has cut back to 2,900, and it seems like he is using healthier habits. Will he be able to stay consistent as the PGA Championship week continues? He tees off with Keegan Bradley and Jason Day at 2:31 ET on Friday.