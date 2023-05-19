 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday, May 19, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Michael Block’s PGA Championship ‘every man’ reaction will melt your heart

One of the 20 PGA of America professional golfers, Michael Block has stolen the hearts of golf fans after his impressive second round and post-round interview.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michael Block may not be a name people know right now, but they will. He has taken the PGA Championship by storm, winning us all over with how personable he is. From his chat with Scott Van Pelt while walking the fairway Thursday, to shanking a tee shot during his second round to his post-round interview, Block will be pretty popular when he gets home.

He is a down-to-earth guy that the everyday golfer can relate to. Block’s post-round interview featured him saying he would drink a few IPAs with his lunch while he watched the afternoon round.

“My game is good. I’m peaking right now…I have the opportunity to move up the leaderboard,” Block said in his post-round interview. “I’m having a great time. I have no pressure, and I have a job. I have a paycheck waiting for me at my club…this is a beautiful thing here.”

He didn’t stop there. Block said he achieved a lifelong goal; now, everyone is rooting for him.

Who is Block? He is one of the 20 PGA Professionals in the field and is in contention to not just be the low professional score but for the whole event. Block shot a second straight even par to sit T10 entering the clubhouse for the weekend.

Block has quite the resume, as the Southern California pro is no stranger to tournament golf. He is the reigning PGA Professional Player of the Year. Block also has quite the record in the South California section events.

His performance caught the attention of a few people, and from the Twitter reactions, it’s safe to say Block will be busy when he gets home to Southern California.

Even when he hit a terrible shot during his round, people felt like he was one of them. When a guy can relate to all the golfers out there, it makes them fans for life.

His story is what makes golf so unique. Block does his job and enjoys the game. He is pretty good at it too, but to have him achieve a lifelong goal to make the weekend at a major championship — you can’t help but appreciate that.

Have yourself a weekend, Block. The golf world is rooting for you to make history.

