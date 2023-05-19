Michael Block’s PGA Championship ‘every man’ reaction will melt your heart

Michael Block may not be a name people know right now, but they will. He has taken the PGA Championship by storm, winning us all over with how personable he is. From his chat with Scott Van Pelt while walking the fairway Thursday, to shanking a tee shot during his second round to his post-round interview, Block will be pretty popular when he gets home.

He is a down-to-earth guy that the everyday golfer can relate to. Block’s post-round interview featured him saying he would drink a few IPAs with his lunch while he watched the afternoon round.

“My game is good. I’m peaking right now…I have the opportunity to move up the leaderboard,” Block said in his post-round interview. “I’m having a great time. I have no pressure, and I have a job. I have a paycheck waiting for me at my club…this is a beautiful thing here.”

He didn’t stop there. Block said he achieved a lifelong goal; now, everyone is rooting for him.

"Don't make me cry." Michael Block achieved a lifelong goal today. ❤️



Block is only the second PGA Professional in the last 20 years to be inside the top 20 through 36 holes.

Who is Block? He is one of the 20 PGA Professionals in the field and is in contention to not just be the low professional score but for the whole event. Block shot a second straight even par to sit T10 entering the clubhouse for the weekend.

Block has quite the resume, as the Southern California pro is no stranger to tournament golf. He is the reigning PGA Professional Player of the Year. Block also has quite the record in the South California section events.

A little about Michael Block's domination in Southern California PGA Section events.

In the last 10 seasons Block has played:



145 events

43 Wins

26 Runner-up

126 Top-10s



Meaning he has finished 1st or 2nd in 48% of the events over the last 10 years and in the top 10...87% — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) May 19, 2023

His performance caught the attention of a few people, and from the Twitter reactions, it’s safe to say Block will be busy when he gets home to Southern California.

All news is local: I am now pulling hard for Michael Block to win because his caddie, John Jackson, lives in Pacific Grove and is a full-time looper at Spyglass Hill!

cc: @PebbleBeachGolf — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) May 19, 2023

Club pro Michael Block is in the clubhouse at even par, and now 1 shot out of the top-10.



Club pro Michael Block is in the clubhouse at even par, and now 1 shot out of the top-10. The last club professional to be inside the top-10 through 36 holes at the PGA Championship was Jay Overton in 1988 (solo 2nd).

Michael Block is the head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California — a public course.



He charges $125 for a 45-minute lesson and is currently tied for 10th at the PGA Championship.



His plan after the second round:



"Have lunch and an IPA while watching the coverage on TV." pic.twitter.com/iZ6GOvu1Hh — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 19, 2023

Even when he hit a terrible shot during his round, people felt like he was one of them. When a guy can relate to all the golfers out there, it makes them fans for life.

This is the definition of California golf swagger. Hoodie, stubble, no need to watch it cuz it's so damn pure right down Main Street. Have yourself a week, Michael Block.

Michael Block: one of us.

His story is what makes golf so unique. Block does his job and enjoys the game. He is pretty good at it too, but to have him achieve a lifelong goal to make the weekend at a major championship — you can’t help but appreciate that.

Have yourself a weekend, Block. The golf world is rooting for you to make history.