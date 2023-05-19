Cameron Young’s stunning 2-stroke penalty to prove costly at PGA Championship

Cameron Young's tough luck at Oak Hill Country Club continues as he received a two-stroke penalty during his second round at the PGA Championship. After signing for a 4-over 74 on Day 1 of the event, Oak Hill gripped even tighter on him.

During his second round, he was on the par-4 16th hole with a 59-foot birdie putt — he hit it short, and that is when the simple mistake happened. His ball was in the line of play of his playing partners Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama. Following the rules, he moved the ball one clubhead length to the side. However, he forgot to move the ball back when he lined up for his par putt, so instead of carding a four, he received a two-stroke penalty to earn a six on that hole.

Young likely wasn't trying to cheat. It appears to be a simple mistake.

"As a result, when he replaced the ball and holed out, Young had played from a wrong place and incurred the General Penalty (two strokes) for breaching Rule 15.3," the PGA Championship rules committee said on Friday.

With that penalty, Young is 9-over on the tournament, so he will likely not make the cut. However, it would have been a close call if he didn't have that penalty. Maybe cutting off the beard wasn't such a good idea, as his play the last two days are not what fans have grown to expect from him at major championships.