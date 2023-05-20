Rory McIlroy’s nuclear “F bomb” caught by hot mic at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy entered the 2023 PGA Championship looking for his third Wanamaker Trophy. He previously won this tournament back in 2012 at Kiawah Island and 2014 in Valhalla Golf Club.

His PGA Championship did not get off to the best start for McIlroy, but he has mostly turned it around. The 4-time major winner was playing well enough entering the par-4 14th Friday that he decided to get really aggressive.

McIlroy attempted to drive the green, which is only 320 yards from the tee. However, things did not go as planned.

Rory HOT mic ️



pic.twitter.com/GDvPCTXBPT — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 19, 2023

Rory’s tee shot appears to fade a bit and came up short of the green, and he was not happy about it. A hot mic picked up his reaction, which was not something you want your child to hear. “F***ing p***y,” McIlroy screamed.

He is far from the only player caught cursing with a hot mic. It has happened throughout the tournament with ESPN announcers essentially ignoring its occurrence. Jon Rahm and Shane Lowery are just a couple others who have been unable to contain themselves.

Despite the rather poor tee shot, McIlroy was able to put it in the rearview mirror. The Northern Irishman was able to pitch and putt his way to a birdie-three. That moved him to 1-over par for the tournament. He would later birdie 18 and finish his round 1-under, even par for the tournament.

Considering how poorly he was playing earlier, and knowing how difficult Oak Hill Country Club has played thus far, he would probably be happy to enter the clubhouse at that score.

With most of the second round completed, there are only 11 golfers under par this PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler is tied with Corey Conners atop the leaderboard at 5-under par.