‘Holy s**t’: Jordan Spieth hits literal porta-potty tee shot at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth has been one of the most entertaining players for almost a decade.

To the surprise of no one, his week at the PGA Championship has been interesting, to say the least.

Last week, Spieth suffered a wrist injury which forced him to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson. He subsequently came to Rochester, questioning whether or not he could play. His injury has been a story this week.

He decided to play and power through it, as he barely made the cut. He made a par on 18 late on Friday to make the weekend.

The next morning, Spieth began his third round by hitting his opening tee shot into the porta-potty, which provided some hilarious reactions:

These are the moments we live for, I will never forget this. @JordanSpieth tees off on 1 at the @PGAChampionship @OakHill_Grounds. Fan yells #GoBills…



and then he promptly hits the porta potty #PGA #ShittersFull #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/djZAgAi6Fv — Dan Freddy (@BuffaloFreddy) May 20, 2023

Imagine coming out of the porta potty after an early visit following a late garbage plate and walking into Spieth trying to talk Greller into something even more catastrophic. https://t.co/3VFvYSGQ4P — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 20, 2023

Spieth received relief from the porta-potty but could not save his par on the first hole. He made a bogey-five.

He quickly bounced back at the second hole with a birdie.

Then, Spieth hit a poor iron shot on the third hole, leading to a bogey. In doing so, he dropped an expletive on a hot mic that quickly went viral.

To the delight of the Rochester fans, Spieth provided plenty of memorable moments in his first three holes.

He went on to shoot a one-over-par 71, standing at +6 overall.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he will not complete the grand slam this week. If he won at Oak Hill, he would join Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods as the only male golfers to win all four majors.

Spieth won The Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, then the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Although he will not win at Oak Hill, Spieth’s crappy situation will be pretty memorable for all involved.