Michael Kim’s bold takeaways from playing with ‘golf sicko’ Phil Mickelson, revealed

Michael Kim offered some interesting tidbits about the legendary Phil Mickelson and what it’s like to play with him. Regardless of the situation surrounding Mickelson and LIV Golf, he is still one of the most recognizable players in the business.

He inspires so many, and this insight shows how seriously Mickelson takes the game and is still a strong figure in the world of golf.

Kim played with Mickelson in 2020 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and even out of contention, Lefty was taking every shot like he was in a major championship.

Following the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship, Kim tweeted out some of his impressions after watching Lefty on the course.

“-After all these years he was still GRINDING out pars even when we were in 50th place... Nobody was there, still gave fist pumps and his trademark tip of the cap when the three volunteers clapped for a good shot. He loves to play golf. During off weeks, he plays constantly and will play you for whatever on the course. Basically guy is a golf sicko,” Kim said.

Played with Phil during Covid farmers. What stood out was

-After all these years he was still GRINDING out pars even when we were in 50th place.

-He was so into the round. Nobody was there, still gave fist pumps and his trademark tip of the cap when the three volunteers clapped… — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) May 20, 2023

Kim’s insight is good for golf right now because many people refuse to remember who Mickelson was during some of his best years. We were all rooting for him at the PGA Championships when he won it at 50 years old.

To have as many wins as Mickelson does, one would think he wouldn’t be as into the game, but that isn’t the case. Kim calls him a golf sicko, and I think he means that in the nicest way possible. Mickelson has to be a sicko to have as many wins on the PGA Tour as he has because to be one of the legends, a lot goes into it.

Kim didn’t have to tweet what he did, but he wanted to, and as Mickelson made the cut for the second major of the year, it shows Lefty is still trusting his game to beat these young guys and add to his resume.