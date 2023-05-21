Michael Block receives loudest ovation of 2023 PGA Championship

Entering the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship, there are storylines aplenty with big names all over the leaderboard. However, Michael Block, the 46-year-old PGA Club Pro from Southern California might have stolen the show.

After being introduced on the first tee box Sunday, Block received the loudest ovation of the entire tournament.

Michael Block receives the biggest ovation of the Championship so far. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/ZSDPpUbtOj — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 21, 2023

It was quite a moment for him, and very telling as well. Just moments before, four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy was introduced. Although the crowd was excited for the Northern Irishman, not to the level that Block drew from the crowd.

Block, in perfect every man fashion, had the most amazing reaction to learning he would be playing with McIlroy during the final round of the PGA Championship.

The club pro has already made some history. He became the first PGA Pro to enter the final round of a major in the top 10 but is also looking to finish that way.

If anyone was unsure of just how relatable Michael Block is, they just need to learn what he did the eve of the final round. Block, instead of going back and getting a great night’s sleep, decided to hit up a local bar, have a drink and take pictures with fans.

If he is going to make even more history Sunday, it will not be easy. Brooks Koepka leads the tournament at 6-under, with a slew of big names between he and Block. All of it should lend itself to an incredible final round of golf. So strap in!