Patrick Reed’s caddie flips heckling fan the bird at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship coverage hasn’t shown Patrick Reed much, if at all, this week. But that doesn’t mean he and his caddie are out of the woods. A fan heckled the former Masters champion about a putt, and his caddie, Kessler Karain, intervened.

The fan shouted “it’s a tough putt, Patrick. You have to mark it where the ball is,” and Karain took action.

Karain flipped the fan a bird, according to CBS Golf reporter Kyle Porter. Now the world knows about it. Can Reed and Karain keep out of trouble, or is it hard to ignore someone outside the ropes?

Reed’s caddie has a little more wiggle room when making choices like flipping off a fan. Still, the drama and history surrounding those two are far too deep to ignore.

A fan just yelled “it’s a tough putt, Patrick. You have to mark it where the ball is,” and Kessler turned around and flipped him off. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 21, 2023

When will this duo learn to ignore people? Is it that hard to ignore someone making a joke or heckling him? At this point, he gets it all the time. That doesn’t make it okay, but Reed should know how to leave it be. The same goes for his caddie, who has not been shy in the past — taking up for Reed on multiple occasions.

However, even with Reed on the LIV Golf Tour now, one would think he’d try and fly under the radar. Then again, it’s Reed and Karain, so they allegedly assume everyone is against them. Karain is loyal to his brother-in-law, but at this point, it’s a bit old and is time to stop doing petty stuff like flipping off fans. Your player is a multi-millionaire, a major champion, and should not care about what strangers say. Do better, Karain.