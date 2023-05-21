 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday, May 21, 2023

CBS’ lack of Michael Block PGA Championship coverage has fans irked

Michael Block has been arguably the biggest story of the 2023 PGA Championship but you wouldn’t know it by watching Sunday.

By Kendall Capps
2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Entering the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship, one could argue the biggest storyline was that of Michael Block. The 46-year-old PGA club pro sat at even par and tied for eighth as he tee’d off for his final round. He became the first club pro to start the final day of a Major inside the top 10.

One would have thought that CBS would be all over him Sunday. Well, that person and everyone else would have thought wrong. Despite having the loudest first-tee ovation of the tournament, Block’s coverage has been less than sparse and it has left fans with some very unflattering things to say about CBS.

Granted, he is not having the best final round. Block has fallen to 2-over through his first 12 holes and is out of contention to win the tournament. But it is still a little crazy to know how much attention he had coming into Sunday, only to be neglected practically all day.

Block became a national sensation over the weekend. On Thursday, he was mic’d up with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt during his round. It was during that time that America first got a sense of what he was all about.

He’s the ‘every man’ who happens to also play golf, and has played exceptionally well this week.

Upon learning that he was going to be paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round, Block’s reaction was incredibly relatable to the rest of us. He then hit up a local bar Saturday night and took some pictures with fans, once again showing us all he is America’s golfer.

