CBS’ lack of Michael Block PGA Championship coverage has fans irked

Entering the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship, one could argue the biggest storyline was that of Michael Block. The 46-year-old PGA club pro sat at even par and tied for eighth as he tee’d off for his final round. He became the first club pro to start the final day of a Major inside the top 10.

One would have thought that CBS would be all over him Sunday. Well, that person and everyone else would have thought wrong. Despite having the loudest first-tee ovation of the tournament, Block’s coverage has been less than sparse and it has left fans with some very unflattering things to say about CBS.

Probably the second biggest story of this championship and CBS virtually ignoring coverage of Michael Block in final round. pic.twitter.com/5ipNsapC0z — Chris McGeary (@McGearyChris) May 21, 2023

Hey CBS...the story of the PGA Championship thus far is Michael Block...Almost no final round coverage since the second hole? #CBS #Fail — Jase Simmons (@JaseSpeaking) May 21, 2023

You can't ride the Michael Block horse for 54 holes and build the story up on the 1st tee today and then ignore him. I know he's not in the mix to win but do him, his fans and the PGA club pros everywhere a solid and show him more than just finishing up on 18. — Peter Kostis (@peterjkostis) May 21, 2023

Not a great day for the production team of CBS golf coverage. Aside from rightful concerns with ignoring Conners of late, the refusal to show PGA teaching professional Michael Block is inexcusable. He is a story people want to see. — Mike Johnny (@36aday) May 21, 2023

It would be nice if we could get some Michael Block coverage, but I'm sure that's asking way too much — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) May 21, 2023

Granted, he is not having the best final round. Block has fallen to 2-over through his first 12 holes and is out of contention to win the tournament. But it is still a little crazy to know how much attention he had coming into Sunday, only to be neglected practically all day.

Block became a national sensation over the weekend. On Thursday, he was mic’d up with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt during his round. It was during that time that America first got a sense of what he was all about.

He’s the ‘every man’ who happens to also play golf, and has played exceptionally well this week.

Upon learning that he was going to be paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round, Block’s reaction was incredibly relatable to the rest of us. He then hit up a local bar Saturday night and took some pictures with fans, once again showing us all he is America’s golfer.