Michael Block sends PGA Championship into a frenzy with unreal Hole in One

Michael Block isn’t finished winning over the Oak Hill Country Club fans as he slam dunked a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th. The ball didn’t roll in but went straight in on the fly. A hole in one is rare enough, but to do it that way is even more incredible.

Block couldn’t believe it either, and he kept saying, “No way. No Way. Rory, did that go in?” Yes, it went in and sent the crowd into a frenzy. As if his story couldn’t get any better, Block makes an ace to get back to even par in the tournament.

He has had some of the best luck this week, and the golf gods must want the world to see his story because the odds of making a hole-in-one are astronomical, but to make one on Championship Sunday at a major — who even knows. Block continues to show how much of a stud he is with his game. He is fighting hard despite a tough start to his final round.

CBS Sports wasn’t giving the Southern California pro much coverage, but they should now. With three holes to play, Block could be playing himself into next year’s PGA Championship and the history books.

He already became the first PGA Club Professional to enter the final round of a Major in the top 10. He’s looking to finish that way as well, and make history along the way.

He won over the people of Rochester, NY., the PGA Tour pros around him, and is showing the world who he is. It doesn’t get much better than an ace on a Sunday.