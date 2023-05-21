Michael Block’s insane Hole in One at PGA Championship sets Twitter ablaze

Michael Block was already the most amazing story of the 2023 PGA Championship. But what the 46-year-old did Sunday afternoon is truly amazing.

Block sank a hole in one on the fly on the par-3 15th. Rory McIlroy can be seen giving him a hug and breaking the news to him, as the club pro from Southern California is in disbelief.

He wasn’t the only one who couldn’t believe what they were witnessing. Fans on the grounds went completely bonkers and others online felt the same.

Correction. Michael Block just won the PGA Championship. Doesn't really matter who comes in first at this point. — Joey (@InchesNFL) May 21, 2023

Michael Block story keeps getting better and better. — Stallon Saldivar (@steeeezyfbaby) May 21, 2023

Michael Block said, “Hold my beer” — Austin Martin (@AustinKY216) May 21, 2023

If they don’t give Michael Block his tour card we riot…. — Joey Falana (@JFalana) May 21, 2023

That’s only a snippet of the amazing reactions from people online. Brooks Koepka leads the tournament with Viktor Hovland hot on his tail. But it’s Michael Block that will likely be what is most remembered about this tournament.

He initially made news during his opening round interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. It was during that time that he became America’s most relatable golfer. Everything he has done this weekend has created a buzz.

Upon learning he was going to be paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round, his reaction was priceless. Instead of then heading to his hotel room to prepare, Block went out to a bar instead and spent time with golf fans.

The sport of golf could use more stories like Michael Block. But he might just be a one of a kind. At the very least, his hole in one on the final day of a Major certainly feels that way.