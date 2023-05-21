Michael Block breaks down in tears after incredible PGA Championship finish

As if the golf world couldn’t like Michael Block anymore, his post-round interview with Amanda Renner after his final round of the PGA Championship pulled at everyone’s heartstrings. He openly wept on camera while talking about his experience Sunday.

"I'm living a dream ... It's not gonna get better than this." pic.twitter.com/ZwJvkm3ue1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

“I’m living a dream and making sure I enjoy this moment,” Block said. “I’ve learned that in my 46 years of life that it’s not going to get better than this, no way — no chance in hell. I’m going to enjoy this.”

Block stole the show this week — his story will live on for years. He will never forget it and neither will golf fans.

Block shot a 1-over for the tournament after going 70-70-70-71, securing his spot in the 2024 PGA Championship by placing 15th or better. He had to make an incredible up-and-down on the 18th and sink the putt to make it happen, and he did. That shot was one of the best on the day, completing his incredible story.

Of course, he was able to shoot +1 on the day because of the ace he made on the par-3 15th. Block sank a hole in one on the fly, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

“I’ve never made a hole-in-one in my entire life,” Block said. “To make it at that time on hole 15 with the crowd and everyone there, and the support I had from the Rochester fans, was probably the most surreal moment that I’ll ever have in my life.”

Then Rinner showed him the reaction video that his son filmed at his home course, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club — he lost it.

He held tears in all week, but they finally flowed after that video from his son.

Block was the missing piece of the puzzle that made the 2023 PGA Championship memorable. He was the Cinderella story we needed and golf is better for it.