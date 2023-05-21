Brooks Koepka joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus in history books with PGA Championship victory

Brooks Koepka thought he would never be a major winner again, but he didn't accept that fate. Instead, he dominated the 2023 PGA Championship to claim his third Wanamaker Trophy and join some elite company. He beat out Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by two strokes to win at 9-under.

All that self-doubt can leave his brain because, with this victory, he joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win three PGA Championships in the modern era. Koepka also became the 20th player to reach five major wins in a career.

Brooks Koepka has won his third PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/epqcxynoat — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

Koepka is no stranger to making history. Winning back-to-back U.S. Opens and PGA Championships definitely put him on the map. His last major was in 2019, then injuries followed, causing that self-doubt.

However, he clearly put that behind him to join Woods and Nicklaus. Majors are where he strives, and this week proved that once again. After his Masters collapse, it was evident that "Major Brooks" was back and coming for blood.

Brooks vowed that it would never happen again — people should have listened. Koepka wasn't losing this tournament and did whatever it took to win it.

Koepka came to Oak Hill Country Club and conquered that monster of a course. He may play on the LIV Tour now, but that didn't matter this week. His name will still go on the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time and into the history books.