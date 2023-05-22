Video of Michael Block being invited to Charles Schwab will leave your eyes watery

Michael Block has taken over the golfing world.

He first came on the scene late Thursday afternoon, when ESPN interviewed Block as he strutted up the 14th fairway.

He continued to play brilliantly all weekend, firing three rounds of 70—even par at Oak Hill—and then shot a 71 on Sunday, which included the moment of the year. Block aced a hole in one on the fly.

Then, Sunday night, the PGA Tour invited Block to compete at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on a sponsor’s exemption at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The phone call he received will melt your heart:

While Michael Block’s 2023 #PGAChamp chapter has come to an end, his story is just getting started.



He’ll be at Colonial Country Club next week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. pic.twitter.com/vfdkTjmb2v — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2023

The PGA club pro might be looking at a massive change in lifestyle. Providing golf lessons for $150 per hour could be a thing of the past.

Block heads to the Lone Star State riding high, as he finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship.

One way to gain entry into next year’s PGA Championship, which will take place at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, is to finish in the top 15 of the 2023 PGA Championship.

Block did just that, as his spectacular up-and-down on the 72nd hole guaranteed the club professional a spot at another major in 2024.

But he will play a PGA Tour event this week before Block tees it up in Louisville next year.

He also needs to make plans to go to Toronto in June.

On top of his PGA Tour appearance at Colonial, Block also received a special exemption into the RBC Canadian Open, which takes place in June right before the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Michael Block, we heard the hole-in-one roar from across Lake Ontario.



Please join us in at the RBC Canadian Open, June 6-11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/7tGH3yWddj — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) May 22, 2023

Block has the game to compete, as he showed at Oak Hill.

He will make his 26th PGA Tour appearance at Colonial. It will also mark his third PGA tournament this season. Block missed the cut at the American Express and the Farmer’s Insurance Open in Southern California.

But nobody is talking about those missed cuts in January.

Instead, his candid demeanor and his raw emotion in Western New York have turned every golf fan into a Michael Block fan.