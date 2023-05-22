LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka applauds PGA after PGA Championship mastery

During the presentation of the Wanamaker Trophy at the 2023 PGA Championship, champion Brooks Koepka applauded the PGA.

“Oak Hill has been phenomenal,” Koepka told CBS’ Amanda Renner on the 18th green following his triumphant performance. “This golf course, props to the greens staff and everyone here at Oak Hill and the PGA.”

With his victory in Western New York, Koepka becomes the first LIV golfer to win a major championship.

His title at Oak Hill is his third PGA Championship and fifth major overall.

Only Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have won more PGA Championships in the stroke-play era (since 1958).

He also becomes the 20th player of all-time to win at least five majors.

“This is incredible,” Koepka said. “This is wild. I look back at where I was two years ago and everything that has gone on; I am just so happy right now. I am kind of at a loss for words. This is just the coolest thing.”

Over the past couple of years, Koepka has battled numerous injuries, which have led to poor performances and a loss of confidence.

He also sent shockwaves around the golfing world when he joined the Saudi-backed LIV Tour in June 2022.

Yet, Koepka has never said anything controversial about the PGA-LIV divide or criticized other players for their opinions.

He did mention that, had he been healthy, Koepka’s decision to go to LIV would have been tougher, per The Palm Beach Post.

But Koepka has always remained focused on himself and winning major championships.

“I just practice before the majors. Regular tournaments, I don’t practice,” Koepka said before the 2019 Open Championship. “If you’ve seen me on TV [at a tour event], that’s when I play golf.”

No matter what tour he plays on, Koepka will focus on the majors first and foremost.

Nevertheless, it is nice to see Koepka pay homage to the PGA of America and Oak Hill following a terrific week.