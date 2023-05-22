Rory McIlroy’s NSFW reaction to Michael Block’s hole in one at PGA Championship

You have seen it by now.

Michael Block’s ace on the 15th hole at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill sent shockwaves around the property and on the internet.

People will remember this moment for years to come:

So will Rory McIlroy, who played alongside Block in the fourth-to-last group on Sunday.

After Block’s shot dunked right into the hole on the fly, McIlroy had a simple, yet priceless NSFW reaction:

“That was f***ing awesome,” he said to Block.

At first, Block did not realize that he made an ace.

His tee shot disappeared in the bottom of the cup. It took a second for him to realize what he had accomplished. But he could not believe it.

“No. No way,” he muttered to himself, as caught by the CBS Broadcast team. “Rory, did that go in?”

It sure did.

Block’s hole-in-one sent the Rochester crowd into a frenzy as the 15th hole turned into a raucous block party.

Spectators launched their beverages in the air, roared for what seemed like an hour, and turned the shortest hole at Oak Hill into an atmosphere not unlike the rowdy 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

It sounded like the entire city of Rochester was on that hole. After all, the entire community has rallied behind Block for his terrific play this week.

After his third round on Saturday, Block went to a local pub to hang out with golf fans—just hours after finding out he was paired with McIlroy for Sunday’s final round.

When Block stepped up to the first tee on Sunday, he received an ovation louder than anyone heard all week. The loud applause outmatched the one McIlroy received on the opening tee, and McIlroy’s wife Erica is a Rochester native.

But that roar was nothing compared to what went down at the 15th hole on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve never made a hole-in-one in my entire life,” Block said. “To make it at that time on hole 15 with the crowd and everyone there, and the support I had from the Rochester fans, was probably the most surreal moment that I’ll ever have in my life.”