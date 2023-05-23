Michael Block drops shocking PGA Tour revelation amid PGA Championship heroics

After his magical Sunday finish at Oak Hill, Michael Block sat down with Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner on Live From the PGA Championship to discuss his weekend, life, and what lies ahead.

After it was revealed that Block received an invite for the Charles Schwab this weekend, and for the RBC Canadian Open next month, some believed he might become a regular on the PGA Tour.

The Southern California club pro was candid, to the surprise of no one.

“No, I don’t want to play on any tours,” Block said when asked if he wanted to play golf professionally every week. “I just want to come out and compete when I’m around and then go back to my club and hang out with my family.”

Block runs Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California. He offers lessons for $125 per hour. For $500, golfers can play nine holes with Block and learn insight from him on the course. He jokingly said his rates are about to go up though.

He also has two children at home, who he loves to be around.

Block loves hanging out with his members too.

The Arroyo Trabuco membership seems to love their head pro, too, as they erupted on Sunday afternoon when he made his ace at Oak Hill’s 15th hole:

Nonetheless, Block has the game to compete at the highest level.

He has won the Southern California PGA Player of the Year award ten times. He has played in the 2007 and 2018 U.S. Opens, the 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, 2023 PGA Championships, and 18 other PGA Tour events.

Interestingly, the first cut Block made at a major was at Oak Hill, as his performance and personality launched him into international stardom.

But for now, he has no plans of playing professionally every week.

Sure, he will tee it up at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and the RBC Canadian Open in June, but he hopes to hang out at Arroyo Trabuco most of the time.