Brady Tkachuk chugs from Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship trophy at Panthers win

Brooks Koepka hasn’t stopped celebrating since winning his third Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday. He continued the partying at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. He filled the Wanamaker Trophy with beers and shared it with Brady Tkachuk after the Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the series.

Koepka is a huge Panthers fan, and even in his post-championship interview, he said that Game 3 is what he would be doing on Monday. When Koepka told the media he would not be sober, he wasn’t kidding. The videos and photos from Game 3 showed how much Koepka was enjoying his fifth major victory.

Sharing the Wanamaker Trophy with Tkachuk is excellent content. It was even better when he put the trophy on his head after chugging the liquid substance inside it.

Brady is the younger brother of superstar Matthew Tkachuk, who is the frontrunner for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Panthers go on to win the Stanley Cup.

Koepka is merging golf and hockey into one, and a lot of people can appreciate that. Florida and Carolina are equally matched — most would agree after that Game 1, four overtime marathon. However, since that victory, the Panthers have picked up two more on-goal victories to take a commanding series lead.

Koepka shared that he slept on the couch on Thursday watching that marathon of a game, showing just how dedicated he is to Panthers hockey. After Saturday’s round, he said watching Game 2 is what he would do in his off time ahead of the final day of the PGA Championship. Koepka took that Panthers victory and channeled that energy into his Sunday performance.

Nothing was stopping Koepka on Sunday, much like how this Florida team is playing.