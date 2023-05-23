Jordan Spieth injury update ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

Jordan Spieth, who finished tied for 29th and 5-over par at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, hopes to play again this week after battling a left wrist injury.

The PGA Tour returns to Spieth’s home state of Texas, with Colonial Country Club hosting the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

The tournament begins Thursday.

Spieth has played well at Colonial throughout his career, recording eight top 10s since he first played in the tournament in 2013. He even won the 2016 edition, then named the Dean & Deluca Invitational.

He will test his left wrist during Wednesday’s pro-am, per Golf Injury Report on Twitter.

Consequently, Spieth is “questionable” for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

While at Oak Hill, Spieth struggled on the challenging major championship venue. He did not play particularly well, barely making the cut on the number late Friday afternoon.

The next morning, Spieth hilariously hit a porta-potty to begin his third round, which served as a metaphor for how his game—and perhaps his wrist—fared in Western New York.

Following his third round, in which he fought through the rain and wind to shoot a 1-over par 71, Spieth revealed to CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner that he almost withdrew because of his injury:

Spieth almost called it quits today after jamming his wrist mid-round.@Amanda_Balionis spoke with @JordanSpieth following his 1-over 71 on Saturday #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/7XYbBHRgk8 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 20, 2023

Playing in the wet and breezy weather softens the golf course and makes the rough even thicker.

He could have easily aggravated his wrist when attempting a shot from the rough on Saturday. That thick grass could have done some severe damage.

Luckily for him, he did not. Instead, Spieth decided to carry on.

He hopes the wrist will cooperate well enough during Wednesday’s pro-am so he can tee it up at Colonial this week.