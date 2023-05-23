Phil Mickelson’s bold LIV Golf claim puts PGA Tour in major championship rearview

Phil Mickelson is back on Twitter, giving the public hot takes as he continues to advocate for the LIV Golf Tour. After the warm welcome from Rochester during the PGA Championship, he wasted no time trying to prove a point.

Lefty was and is still a favorite for PGA Tour and LIV Golf fans worldwide. His infectious thumbs up and smile are two of the most recognizable things on a golf course. He was one of the biggest brands while he played on the PGA Tour, and when he left for LIV, many of his fans stuck with him. Regardless of the issues that came with him leaving for the Saudi-backed tour, people still love him.

Mickelson played around the same number of events, meeting the minimum 15 events while he played on the PGA Tour, but not all of the guys who went to LIV had that same ability. Some played all year long, so the LIV Golf format was appealing. For him, LIV was an opportunity to play less and still compete for massive amounts of money.

“Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors. Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations,” Mickelson tweeted. “14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.”

The tweet may not be just about him but those guys who were grinding every single week.

If golfers compete in just 14 events, allowing time to be fresh and ready to play in the majors, is Lefty on to something? Not all of the LIV golfers are eligible to play in the majors. The World Golf Rankings does not award points for LIV Golf events.

The likes of Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson, Lefty and the ones still ranked high enough to qualify, but for the other guys that don’t get those points, it will be difficult.